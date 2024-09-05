Wilbur the pig, stoned off his head on acorns, is here to take you from ‘brat summer’ to ‘pannage autumn’

Animals autumn brat summer pigs

Stop all the clocks. ‘Brat summer’ is officially over.

We know this because the inventor of brat summer, Charli XCX, has announced its end.

goodbye forever brat summer. — Charli (@charli_xcx) September 2, 2024

The news of the end of brat went super viral, with even the BBC tweeting, in the words of Twitter/X user David Mack, as if the World Health Organisation was declaring the end of covid.

bbc tweeting like it’s the WHO declaring the pandemic is over https://t.co/HynF35Xqmr — David Mack (@davidmackau) September 3, 2024

One of the responses to Charli XCX’s tweet came from the brilliant account for the Museum of English Rural Life (TheMERL), who have provided us with the next logical seasonal era to follow brat summer.

Welcome to ‘pannage autumn’.

brat summer is over. now it’s time for pannage autumn, the ancient medieval custom of releasing your pigs in the woods so they can eat the chestnuts and acorns that fall to the forest floor. https://t.co/jusVgA0nh5 pic.twitter.com/HxiaMHO39k — The Museum of English Rural Life (@TheMERL) September 3, 2024

TheMERL defines pannage as “the ancient medieval custom of releasing your pigs in the woods so they can eat the chestnuts and acorns that fall to the forest floor.”

Here’s some extra info on pannage.

Some info I wrote on pannage:https://t.co/xtMYuCrqCM — The Historical Lens (@HistoricalLens1) September 4, 2024

And people are here for it.

oh to be a pig eating chestnuts — Ella | (@ellasrhapsody) September 3, 2024

god I wish someone would release me into the woods to eat the chestnuts and acorns that fall to the forest floor https://t.co/9UusEbMaL1 — ellen (@barbarousellen) September 3, 2024

This is what they took from you when they enclosed the commons https://t.co/I9IyAVRffF — Yaz Minsky (@Yaz_Minsky) September 4, 2024

The human equivalent is releasing us into fall festivals where we gorge on apple dumplings, hot cider and those fancy cinnamon nuts in harvest cornucopia type packaging. https://t.co/ec8OxKO4ru — SheWhoWillNotObey (@she_obey) September 4, 2024

we condone Bratwurst Autumn — The Museum of English Rural Life (@TheMERL) September 3, 2024

Ah, well that answers the old saying “does a pig eat chestnuts and acorns on the ground in the woods?”. Now to continue my Pope and bear research. — William (@Neuro_Pirate) September 4, 2024

But the best response came from writer and Twitter/X user Adam Farrer.

A few years ago I went to a pig sanctuary and most of the pigs were stoned from eating green acorns. This one, Wilbur, couldn’t stand up and was too big to lift, so the staff had to leave him in this bush and wait for him to sober up. https://t.co/tkQR4yoz49 pic.twitter.com/tvbz6ZKsfK — Adam Farrer (@AdamJFarrer) September 4, 2024

“A few years ago I went to a pig sanctuary and most of the pigs were stoned from eating green acorns. This one, Wilbur, couldn’t stand up and was too big to lift, so the staff had to leave him in this bush and wait for him to sober up.”

That’s definitely what he thought. — Adam Farrer (@AdamJFarrer) September 4, 2024

I’ll call it nothing else from this point on. — Adam Farrer (@AdamJFarrer) September 4, 2024

They drop from the trees all over the sanctuary, which is in a wooded area. They love eating those things and it turns out if an 800lb pig wants to eat something there’s nothing you can do to stop it. — Adam Farrer (@AdamJFarrer) September 5, 2024

Just had the worst day possible at work, and this is one of the first posts I see when I get home. From the bottom of my cold dead heart, thank you. I Wilbur and I’m more than a little bit jealous of him right now. — PoliticalBirdDinners Ⓥ (@BirdDinners) September 4, 2024

I did not give you permission to post this photo of me. Please delete. — Jacob ️‍ (@OhHeyJacob) September 4, 2024

I have made myself feel fairly unpleasant through overindulging so have empathy for Wilbur — Lisa Haldane (@dovergirl95) September 5, 2024

We’ve all been there, Wilbur. X — netty edwards (@netty_edwards) September 4, 2024

And just to make the story extra sweet…

p.s. I later adopted Wilbur. How could I not? — Adam Farrer (@AdamJFarrer) September 4, 2024

You don’t get updates, but you do get four free visits to the sanctuary each year. It’s worth travelling to if you really live and want to feed wandering pigs (I do). — Adam Farrer (@AdamJFarrer) September 4, 2024

17.



Adam, a museum cannot cry but the people in it can, and this has made us laugh and experience a wonderful amount of joy — The Museum of English Rural Life (@TheMERL) September 4, 2024

To sum up: this autumn, BE MORE WILBUR.

so what i’m hearing is fat pig stoner autumn? — louls (@loulbryant) September 4, 2024

We’re all Wilbur — Claire Ingelow (@claireingelow) September 4, 2024

Source: Twitter/x/TheMERL and @AdamJFarrer