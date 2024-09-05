Animals autumn brat summer pigs

Wilbur the pig, stoned off his head on acorns, is here to take you from ‘brat summer’ to ‘pannage autumn’

Poke Reporter. Updated September 5th, 2024

Stop all the clocks. ‘Brat summer’ is officially over.

We know this because the inventor of brat summer, Charli XCX, has announced its end.

The news of the end of brat went super viral, with even the BBC tweeting, in the words of Twitter/X user David Mack, as if the World Health Organisation was declaring the end of covid.

One of the responses to Charli XCX’s tweet came from the brilliant account for the Museum of English Rural Life (TheMERL), who have provided us with the next logical seasonal era to follow brat summer.

Welcome to ‘pannage autumn’.

TheMERL defines pannage as “the ancient medieval custom of releasing your pigs in the woods so they can eat the chestnuts and acorns that fall to the forest floor.”

Here’s some extra info on pannage.

And people are here for it.

But the best response came from writer and Twitter/X user Adam Farrer.

“A few years ago I went to a pig sanctuary and most of the pigs were stoned from eating green acorns. This one, Wilbur, couldn’t stand up and was too big to lift, so the staff had to leave him in this bush and wait for him to sober up.”

And just to make the story extra sweet…

To sum up: this autumn, BE MORE WILBUR.

Source: Twitter/x/TheMERL and @AdamJFarrer