13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral this week

Twitter comebacks

It’s time once again to round up 13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral over the last seven days.

1. ‘Feel the force!’

He always sounds like a kid giving an oral report on a book he hasn’t read. https://t.co/E1VMzgSLcV — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) September 5, 2024

(via)

2. ‘John Cleese vs MAGA was only ever going to go one way’

You used to have a slogan ‘No taxation without representation’ I’ve been paying tax here since 1964, and I’m not allowed to vote So this is how I represent myself https://t.co/rRCMTh2nPa — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) September 3, 2024

Why are you so rabidly interested in American politics, particularly of the Trump Hate variety, you’re an Englishman? — Professor Pissybich (@pissybich) September 3, 2024

(via)

3. ‘Paul Sinha 1, Andrew Tate 0’

our house is the ultimate man cave. Police cant get in for 45mins while we smoke cigars because everythings bullet proof. We have a gym and a podcast studio and all we do is train and work. The dream. Not a gay ornament in site. Zero “home” feeling. ONLY WORK FEELING. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) September 3, 2024

There’s a specialist room where we spend hours every day training our muscles to look as photogenic as possible, to inspire our male fanbase to keep funding us. But there are no gay ornaments. I repeat, no gay ornaments. pic.twitter.com/F2QD3USGvE — Paul Sinha (@paulybengali) September 4, 2024

(via)

4. ‘Lee Anders-owned’

Unbelievable The Labour Party keep saying they are going to root out Islamophobia. Today I asked the Secretary of State for their official definition of Islamophobia. You couldn’t make this up pic.twitter.com/Ha0d4L3SHK — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) September 2, 2024

Bloody hell, if Lee Anderson is going to start asking for the definition of all the words he doesn’t understand, he’s going to be standing up every 2 minutes. https://t.co/2Gde61dsOD — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) September 2, 2024

(via)

5. ‘Mailed it!’

Is it shocking? It’s been underwater for 112 years. What’s it meant to do, put in bifolds and a kitchen island to keep up? https://t.co/1FOdxAnDL0 — Sarah (@SarahDuggers) September 3, 2024

(via)

6. ‘Straw man’

Watters: Women love masculinity, and women do not love Tim Walz, so that should just tell you about how masculine Tim Walz is. The other day you saw him with a vanilla ice cream shake. Had a straw in it. Again, that tells you everything. pic.twitter.com/scb9oNanf9 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 4, 2024

Making those hand gestures with those sculpted brows and that $300 haircut is basically a strawberry milkshake with a neon crazy straw, buddy. — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) September 4, 2024

(via)

7. ‘Ed Miliband puts Richard Tice back into his box and slams the lid’

Watch Ed Miliband school Richard Tice on clean energy Vs fossil fuels. “The only way to get off the roller coaster of international gas markets & take back control… is to become a clean energy superpower.” pic.twitter.com/F8dFe65RRa — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) September 3, 2024

(via)