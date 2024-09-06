Twitter tweets of the week

25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Staff. Updated September 6th, 2024

We don’t know where the time goes. It doesn’t seem like more than a couple of days since we were last publishing our very popular weekly round-up of jokes from what used to be Twitter, but is now known as …Twitter.

We know it’s X, but who calls it that apart from the Army of Elon and BBC newsreaders?

Anyway, here’s what caught our eye and made us laugh over the past seven days.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2