Trump said he took care of the economy like it was his own business and the satirists went bankrupt – 15 top comebacks

US donald trump

At the Economic Club of New York, Donald Trump addressed an expert panel and audience on his fiscal plans – an area in which Republicans have criticised Kamala Harris for being too vague.

He chose to boast about his handling of the economy, with what may be his most accurate statement to date.

Trump: Four straight years.. I took care of our economy like I would take care of my own company. pic.twitter.com/XYifTZYEPJ — Acyn (@Acyn) September 5, 2024

Kamala HQ pointed out the problem with that.

Trump: "I took care of our economy the same way as I took care of my own company” (Donald Trump bankrupted a casino and multiple other businesses) pic.twitter.com/ORsvc77nr5 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 5, 2024

It’s as much of a comfort as if Boris Johnson had pledged to look after the nation’s children like he does his own. We’re surprised it didn’t get a laugh in the room. Tough crowd.

Reminder – Trump’s under criminal investigation in multiple states for his corrupt business practices. Not the Flex Trump’s looking for. — Travis Matthew (@Matthewtravis08) September 5, 2024

He left office with a 3.4% economic contraction and a net loss of 3 million jobs. https://t.co/EKdENo4mEl — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 5, 2024

Makes sense. Under Trump: – worst job losses of any president

– highest federal debt growth since 1950s

– wealth inequality exploded

– trade deficit jumped 36%

– poverty and child poverty increased

– 3 million lost health insurance https://t.co/AzXf9s87ML — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) September 5, 2024

He filed bankruptcy six times, stole from his own charity, got caught running a fake university, and owes hundreds of millions of dollars to the government for fraudulently overstating his net worth to dupe lenders.

So, he ain’t exactly wrong here. https://t.co/fZg8BIvTWu — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 5, 2024

Donald Trump is a failed Business man – why would we trust him on the economy when everything he touches turns to shit? https://t.co/taCExTeK28 — – World Pulse (@PulseWP) September 5, 2024

Donald Trump’s company committed so much fraud, he’s barred from doing business in NY for years and was fined over $350M. https://t.co/LuaT6XyMBF — Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) September 5, 2024

"I took care of our economy the same way as I took care of my own company” Trump has been made bankrupt 6 times already, and found guilty of 34 felony counts in his NY business fraud case. The idea that he’s a good businessman is BS.#TrumpIsAMoron

pic.twitter.com/lJPWDTGrGd — Alexander Richards (@AlxdrRchrds) September 5, 2024

That’s right. Trump ran up the bill and didn’t want to pay it. — Mike Harvey (@electMikeHarvey) September 5, 2024

Let's not forget the billions of dollars he's lost his shareholders in the past six months. pic.twitter.com/eZVBY7Bowj — Andy's Not Going Back (@mountainmoon95) September 5, 2024

The U.S is defaulting on loans and filing bankruptcy??!? https://t.co/AEmYL85b6p — DuneMyThang |Donald Trump is a RUSSIAN ASSET (@MsWrite07) September 5, 2024

This company's stock is down 63% in 6 months. HARD PASS. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) September 5, 2024

no lies detected https://t.co/b64CCl0q96 — Leah Greenberg (@Leahgreenb) September 5, 2024

Trump: “Four straight years… I took care of our economy like I would take care of my own company.” Oh so that’s why he almost bankrupted us and lost 3 million jobs? pic.twitter.com/EscJhvdsPJ — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 5, 2024

The companies like trump Steaks, trump ice, trump vodka, trump college, trump casino? — Gorillianaire (@Gorilianaire) September 5, 2024

Somebody needs to put this on a red hat for the MAGA crowd.

Trump did not have the best economy in history — GDP grew more under Biden than Trump. pic.twitter.com/Dg3INY9xYz — Steven Rattner (@SteveRattner) July 19, 2024

