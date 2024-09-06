US donald trump

Trump said he took care of the economy like it was his own business and the satirists went bankrupt – 15 top comebacks

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 6th, 2024

At the Economic Club of New York, Donald Trump addressed an expert panel and audience on his fiscal plans – an area in which Republicans have criticised Kamala Harris for being too vague.

He chose to boast about his handling of the economy, with what may be his most accurate statement to date.

Kamala HQ pointed out the problem with that.

It’s as much of a comfort as if Boris Johnson had pledged to look after the nation’s children like he does his own. We’re surprised it didn’t get a laugh in the room. Tough crowd.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Somebody needs to put this on a red hat for the MAGA crowd.

READ MORE

Trump claims he understands ‘nuclear’ better than anybody because his uncle went to MIT – 15 atomic takedowns

Source Acyn Image Screengrab