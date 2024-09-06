US Fox News Jesse watters Tim Walz

That ‘Walz family members vote for Trump’ story was so thin even Fox News’ Jesse Watters fact checked it

John Plunkett. Updated September 6th, 2024

You might have seen by now that tale of Tim Walz’s family members who are apparently going to vote for Donald Trump.

And the tale was chiefly memorable for those fabulously unfortunate apostrophes which we wrote about here and is best summed up by this response.

But we mention it again because there was more – or rather, less – to the story than might initially have met the eye.

And it is so thin – so very Rizla thin – that even Fox News’ Jesse ‘milkshake’ Watters – was compelled to fact check it on behalf of their viewers.

And these people’s responses surely nail it best.

And also this, very much this.

Source @Sturgeons_Law