That ‘Walz family members vote for Trump’ story was so thin even Fox News’ Jesse Watters fact checked it

You might have seen by now that tale of Tim Walz’s family members who are apparently going to vote for Donald Trump.

Tim Walz’s family members in Nebraska are voting for Trump. pic.twitter.com/CmBrx1APMm — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) September 4, 2024

And the tale was chiefly memorable for those fabulously unfortunate apostrophes which we wrote about here and is best summed up by this response.

“The part of the family that doesn’t know how to use apostrophes vs the schoolteacher” is probably not the contrast they were going for. https://t.co/1aZqjzq6ua — Sturgeon’s Law (@Sturgeons_Law) September 4, 2024

But we mention it again because there was more – or rather, less – to the story than might initially have met the eye.

And it is so thin – so very Rizla thin – that even Fox News’ Jesse ‘milkshake’ Watters – was compelled to fact check it on behalf of their viewers.

Jesse Watters admits that the Walz family members for Trump are third cousins to Tim Walz. That is the equivalent of Tim Walz’s parent’s cousins child. They would share great great grandparents. He could legally marry any of them. They are distant relatives. pic.twitter.com/DIZBMvY8Ad — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) September 5, 2024

And these people’s responses surely nail it best.

Provides more insight into the bullshit methods of the right wing media than any information about Tim’s actual family. — Crazy Fenak (@CrazyFenaker) September 5, 2024

Third cousins who can’t use apostrophes … who gives a — Felonius J. Trump (@DrainTheTrumps) September 5, 2024

They’re so desperate at this point it’s pathetic — schlamber (@schlamber_) September 5, 2024

A third cousin is so distantly related that when I tried to think of my own great great grandparents I realized they never made it over to the U.S. My great grandparents emigrated to the U.S. — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) September 5, 2024

It’s not easy when someone close to you, like a third cousin, expresses their reluctance to support your candidacy. It’s even worst when your presidential cabinet will not support you. — Normalize cannabis, ally of ️‍⚧️️‍ rights (@ThePriceSicard) September 5, 2024

And also this, very much this.

hang on though what’s with the apostrophe in the graphic. shouldn’t be there. embarrassing stuff from a major news broadcaster https://t.co/g0cX70YVgI — tobias (@sabo_borke) September 6, 2024

