Marina Fogle’s ’empty nest’ fears were already jaw-dropping enough and then comes the least relatable payoff you’ll ever read

Life parenting the times

To the world now of Marina Fogle, the writer and campaigner who is married to globe-trotting Ben Fogle who’s been writing in the Times about the ’empty nest’ fears as she won’t have any children at home for the first time in 15 years.

Anyone who’s had something similar will surely relate to the weirdness of the first time they are home all alone.

But it’s fair to say Marina’s experience isn’t entirely like the ’empty nest’ experienced by most of us.

Highlighted by @ChiefBrody19 over on Twitter it’s already jaw-dropping enough, and then comes the least relatable payoff you’ll surely ever read (read to the end!)

My heart’s breaking for Marina Fogle, in today’s Times. pic.twitter.com/OiMEFXQKnU — Chief Brody (@ChiefBrody19) September 5, 2024

And here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

The absolute ooof of that.

And it wasn’t just us that had to rub our eyes and read it again. And again.

1.

Same here! I often struggle to balance looking after my five horses with tending our new quinoa farm. Not to mention helping my girls, Avery & Araminta, attend to deliveries of chia seed cake to our raw vegan cafe. Also, I have to manage our vintage cruet set online store. — mole at the counter (@moleatthedoor) September 5, 2024

2.

Has anyone told her she doesn’t have to send the children to boarding school? — Katie Cookerburra ‍☠️ (@K8T1144) September 5, 2024

3.

No wonder Ben pisses off for months on end. Insufferable. — Foucault Stole My Hamster (@geofftheF) September 5, 2024

4.

I got called a vile troll for calling out one of these articles where the mother claimed her children growing up was like they died. Not ‘a sort of bereavement’ which I might have a bit, but actually DIED. I can confidently assert it is not the same at all — OhBondageUpYours (@JaneQuaife) September 5, 2024

5.

Only 5 horses x — UltraDisco (@LadyLoveLDN) September 5, 2024

6.

Someone should have explained the concept of ‘boarding school’ to her! — Pam Smith (@revpamsmith) September 5, 2024

7.

Thoughts and prayers — CrabbitWitch Reality Enjoyer (@CrabbitW) September 5, 2024

8.

How the other half live. Oblivious. Privileged. Tin-eared. — (((Hackney Dr. of Terfery))) (@NoShirleyNo) September 5, 2024

To conclude …

Good grief. Will someone spare a thought for poor Marina, forced to send her kids to boarding school and having to fill her empty schedule with riding her 5 horses https://t.co/z8rK5OrWEz — Hannah Mason-Bish (@DrHannah) September 5, 2024

READ MORE

Nadine Dorries said Angela Rayner ‘demeaned her office’ by dancing in Ibiza and Kathy Burke’s A++ response is the only one you need

Source @ChiefBrody19