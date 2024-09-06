Weird World daily mail fails

The fabulous moment the Mail took this spoof Tory MP seriously has gone viral again and it’s a proper treat

John Plunkett. Updated September 6th, 2024

If you don’t already follow Sir Michael Take – @MichaelTakeMP – on Twitter then we can’t recommend him highly enough.

Sir Michael is the former Conservative MP for Dorset East and – as his name suggests – isn’t quite what he first appears.

But if some people have to look twice – or maybe three times – before they get it, the Daily Mail should clearly have looked a fourth time, after it quoted Sir Michael as if he was the real thing.

And the moment has just gone viral again after it was shared by Carol Vorderman – another fan of the former MP’s work – and it’s a proper treat.

And here is the report in full (ish).

Magnificent on all fronts!

And here were just a few of the comments from people enjoying it for the first time (or all over again).

