The fabulous moment the Mail took this spoof Tory MP seriously has gone viral again and it’s a proper treat

Weird World daily mail fails

If you don’t already follow Sir Michael Take – @MichaelTakeMP – on Twitter then we can’t recommend him highly enough.

Sir Michael is the former Conservative MP for Dorset East and – as his name suggests – isn’t quite what he first appears.

But if some people have to look twice – or maybe three times – before they get it, the Daily Mail should clearly have looked a fourth time, after it quoted Sir Michael as if he was the real thing.

And the moment has just gone viral again after it was shared by Carol Vorderman – another fan of the former MP’s work – and it’s a proper treat.

An example of the excellent Twittering of @MichaelTakeMP who the Daily Mail decided to quote in one of their articles https://t.co/GiwPBvucvp — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) September 4, 2024

And here is the report in full (ish).

Magnificent on all fronts!

And here were just a few of the comments from people enjoying it for the first time (or all over again).

Parody is at its best when you have to ask whether it is parody or not. “Sir Michael” is an expert at getting the balance just right! — Jim Ryan (@jimmichaelryan) September 4, 2024

Omg that is so funny and ridiculous at the same time — Lady Wicket Looks like Labour do have a plan (@Wicket_Weir) September 4, 2024

I can’t tell the difference between satire & reality any more. — Philippa Illsley (@PhilIllsley) September 5, 2024

That was 2 years ago. Have they got to know Sir Michael better since then? — Lila (@Lila740141) September 5, 2024

— Ridwan Hughes (@IdentityDisc) September 4, 2024

Follow @MichaelTakeMP here!

READ MORE

Lee Anderson’s rant about migrants being taught English in France was a magnificently satisfying self-own

H/T @carolvorders