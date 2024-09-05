Trump claims he understands ‘nuclear’ better than anybody because his uncle went to MIT – 15 atomic takedowns

US donald trump

A recurring theme in the endless ramblings of Donald Trump is how clever he is. He’s a stable genius. English professors say he does the weave like nobody else. Don’t forget ‘the MIT connection’.

In case you don’t know, the MIT connection is that his uncle lectured at MIT. Trump, himself, is widely reported to have been a poor student, whose dad had to pull strings or line pockets to get him into college – but that could all be nonsense. He could be the living embodiment of Albert Einstein.

During a Pennsylvania town hall (an opportunity for the public to ask questions), Trump brought up his smart uncle with an extraordinary claim to Sean Hannity.

Trump: The nuclear program… I understand it maybe better than anybody.. My uncle was at MIT pic.twitter.com/m9qxCP8euk — Acyn (@Acyn) September 5, 2024

We’d be surprised if Trump understood anything better than anybody – even his electric boat versus shark attack obsession. These people don’t seem convinced, either.

1.

My uncle is a cardiologist please hire me to do heart surgery. https://t.co/nDoZMld4G8 — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) September 5, 2024

2.

Donald could very well go down as the most ridiculous person in American history. He's brilliant because a relative went to MIT but he had to pay someone to take the SAT for him? OK . . . — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) September 5, 2024

3.

The way he transitioned away from that and started talking about his uncle means he doesn’t know shit about the nuclear program. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) September 5, 2024

4.

Proof genetics can be cruel and evolution can go in any direction https://t.co/zSuDXoXs2Z — Somerled Mackay – #actor #comic #EquityUK (@SomeAreDead) September 5, 2024

5.

My uncle invented Percocet and had a PhD in chemistry and I don’t understand how drugs work https://t.co/jE1SskP8SX — Michael Pachter (@michaelpachter) September 5, 2024

6.

So smart they’re not allowed to do business in New York. https://t.co/jXRSXoQnHU — Devin Nunes’ cow (@DevinCow) September 5, 2024

7.

Trump: “The one program I hated to upgrade was the nuclear program. I understand it better than anybody. My uncle was a professor at MIT…I have a smart family. It's nice to have a smart family. I knew I understood nuclear for a long time.” pic.twitter.com/MjlTWd7QTV — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 5, 2024

8.

Nothing bespeaks a comprehensive knowledge of nuclear physics like "I knew I understood nuclear for a long time." — Metz (@Metz4Real) September 5, 2024

9.

My uncle is 6’11. I’m still not. https://t.co/HZoR5dL4yG — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) September 5, 2024

10.

FOX news should be SO proud of this exclusive interview with a person whose uncle went to MIT https://t.co/s1CVngMSAB — Valerie B (@Valtex7B) September 5, 2024

11.

Which smart relative told Trump that magnets are destroyed by water? — Chessplaya (@Chessplaya3) September 5, 2024

12.

I say again…this man can never get anywhere near the nuclear football ever again. https://t.co/7cOhSrImVn — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) September 5, 2024

13.

This is the guy who expects MIT cred because his uncle taught there, right? pic.twitter.com/uouHJAz56Q — Courier Fontella Bass (@DonGone5) August 23, 2024

14.

If his uncle was a dumbass we’d be so screwed. https://t.co/eIImxEeeBV — Dillon Auvenshine, M.D. (@DJAuvenshine) September 5, 2024

15.

I didn't know college degrees were hereditary — RidinwithKamala (@tltown2019) September 5, 2024

Plot twist …

Donald Trump’s uncle went to MIT so that automatically means Trump is smart? His uncle graduated with a degree in economics, wtf does that have to do with the nuclear program? This man is a jackass. https://t.co/kfMAetOK6Z — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 5, 2024

