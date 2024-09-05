US donald trump

Trump claims he understands ‘nuclear’ better than anybody because his uncle went to MIT – 15 atomic takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 5th, 2024

A recurring theme in the endless ramblings of Donald Trump is how clever he is. He’s a stable genius. English professors say he does the weave like nobody else. Don’t forget ‘the MIT connection’.

In case you don’t know, the MIT connection is that his uncle lectured at MIT. Trump, himself, is widely reported to have been a poor student, whose dad had to pull strings or line pockets to get him into college – but that could all be nonsense. He could be the living embodiment of Albert Einstein.

During a Pennsylvania town hall (an opportunity for the public to ask questions), Trump brought up his smart uncle with an extraordinary claim to Sean Hannity.

We’d be surprised if Trump understood anything better than anybody – even his electric boat versus shark attack obsession. These people don’t seem convinced, either.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Plot twist …

