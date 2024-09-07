Entertainment funny Tesla

A Cybertruck owner’s list of boasts just got hilariously dismantled by a Toyota dealership

Poke Staff. Updated September 7th, 2024

Despite being Elon Musk‘s pride and joy, the Tesla Cybertruck has a reputation that wouldn’t have most people queuing up to buy one.

People quickly learnt to take claims about it with a pinch of salt.

It’s not exactly elegant.

Design issues make it a pretty poor option off-road.

Yet owners of the vehicle can’t stop boasting. Like this guy, showing off because he can drive slowly through a puddle.

The Toyota of Hattiesburg TikTok account went head to head with Tesla fan TechieDani over her Cybertruck features demo, and we love the results.

@toyotaofhattiesburg Why get a Cybertruck when you can get a Sequoia✨✨ #cartok #walkaround #toyota #dealershiptok #momsoftiktok #sequoia #momtok #hattiesburg #toyotahattiesburg ♬ original sound – Toyota of Hattiesburg

TikTok users loved the sassy takedown, and had a few thoughts to share.

Cyber truck drivers be like “it’s got four doors!” like it’s a new concept.
Cami

“Hidden drawer” as if every car in existence doesn’t have a glove compartment?
www.yurgingermom.com

Also, if the worst happens and I’m in an accident, I’ll take Toyota safety over the Cybertruck any day.
Amarie

“Keeps things nice and dry” as everything gets rained on while the trunk slowly closes.
Erin Jacobs

I’ve never wanted to buy a Toyota more. Hats off to the marketing team.
Kredden

The purse throw had me ROLLING.
Nicole

Your social media team is spectacular. I am CACKLING!
Medusa Mornings

I saw a video that said ‘they’re magnetic’ as opposed to the plastic cars we all drive….?
Amanda

Your face while the trunk closed absolutely murdered me.
Kelly

This is cinema.
Jennheit

Smart marketing.

Am I considering going to this dealership all the way from Florida just to buy my next car from them because of how much I love this TikTok? Yes.
Chelsea

We will be waiting for you 🙂
Toyota of Hattiesburg

