A Cybertruck owner’s list of boasts just got hilariously dismantled by a Toyota dealership

Entertainment funny Tesla

Despite being Elon Musk‘s pride and joy, the Tesla Cybertruck has a reputation that wouldn’t have most people queuing up to buy one.

People quickly learnt to take claims about it with a pinch of salt.

what could go wrong pic.twitter.com/uIn5NLbOMw — Ryan Mac (@RMac18) November 22, 2019

It’s not exactly elegant.

just saw what the cybertruck looks like from behind and buddy I am both hootin and hollerin pic.twitter.com/v8NUeHWevl — Miss Gender (@girldrawsghosts) November 7, 2023

Design issues make it a pretty poor option off-road.

This guy got stuck in a river with his Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/oukOQTJ7OA — Tobi Mülhauser (@TobiMuelhauser) May 29, 2024

Yet owners of the vehicle can’t stop boasting. Like this guy, showing off because he can drive slowly through a puddle.

People laugh at me, till they find out what my Cybertruck can really do pic.twitter.com/uL6IhuJ1ya — Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) July 6, 2024

The Toyota of Hattiesburg TikTok account went head to head with Tesla fan TechieDani over her Cybertruck features demo, and we love the results.

TikTok users loved the sassy takedown, and had a few thoughts to share.

Cyber truck drivers be like “it’s got four doors!” like it’s a new concept.

Cami

“Hidden drawer” as if every car in existence doesn’t have a glove compartment?

www.yurgingermom.com

Also, if the worst happens and I’m in an accident, I’ll take Toyota safety over the Cybertruck any day.

Amarie

“Keeps things nice and dry” as everything gets rained on while the trunk slowly closes.

Erin Jacobs

I’ve never wanted to buy a Toyota more. Hats off to the marketing team.

Kredden

The purse throw had me ROLLING.

Nicole

Your social media team is spectacular. I am CACKLING!

Medusa Mornings

I saw a video that said ‘they’re magnetic’ as opposed to the plastic cars we all drive….?

Amanda

Your face while the trunk closed absolutely murdered me.

Kelly

This is cinema.

Jennheit

Smart marketing.

Am I considering going to this dealership all the way from Florida just to buy my next car from them because of how much I love this TikTok? Yes.

Chelsea We will be waiting for you 🙂

Toyota of Hattiesburg

READ MORE

A Cybertruck owner’s weak boast drove the internet to impressive levels of mockery – 15 funny favourites

Source Toyota of Hattiesburg Image Screengrab