A Cybertruck owner’s list of boasts just got hilariously dismantled by a Toyota dealership
Despite being Elon Musk‘s pride and joy, the Tesla Cybertruck has a reputation that wouldn’t have most people queuing up to buy one.
People quickly learnt to take claims about it with a pinch of salt.
what could go wrong pic.twitter.com/uIn5NLbOMw
— Ryan Mac (@RMac18) November 22, 2019
It’s not exactly elegant.
just saw what the cybertruck looks like from behind and buddy I am both hootin and hollerin pic.twitter.com/v8NUeHWevl
— Miss Gender (@girldrawsghosts) November 7, 2023
Design issues make it a pretty poor option off-road.
This guy got stuck in a river with his Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/oukOQTJ7OA
— Tobi Mülhauser (@TobiMuelhauser) May 29, 2024
Yet owners of the vehicle can’t stop boasting. Like this guy, showing off because he can drive slowly through a puddle.
People laugh at me, till they find out what my Cybertruck can really do pic.twitter.com/uL6IhuJ1ya
— Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) July 6, 2024
The Toyota of Hattiesburg TikTok account went head to head with Tesla fan TechieDani over her Cybertruck features demo, and we love the results.
@toyotaofhattiesburg Why get a Cybertruck when you can get a Sequoia✨✨ #cartok #walkaround #toyota #dealershiptok #momsoftiktok #sequoia #momtok #hattiesburg #toyotahattiesburg ♬ original sound – Toyota of Hattiesburg
TikTok users loved the sassy takedown, and had a few thoughts to share.
Cyber truck drivers be like “it’s got four doors!” like it’s a new concept.
Cami
“Hidden drawer” as if every car in existence doesn’t have a glove compartment?
www.yurgingermom.com
Also, if the worst happens and I’m in an accident, I’ll take Toyota safety over the Cybertruck any day.
Amarie
“Keeps things nice and dry” as everything gets rained on while the trunk slowly closes.
Erin Jacobs
I’ve never wanted to buy a Toyota more. Hats off to the marketing team.
Kredden
The purse throw had me ROLLING.
Nicole
Your social media team is spectacular. I am CACKLING!
Medusa Mornings
I saw a video that said ‘they’re magnetic’ as opposed to the plastic cars we all drive….?
Amanda
Your face while the trunk closed absolutely murdered me.
Kelly
This is cinema.
Jennheit
Smart marketing.
Am I considering going to this dealership all the way from Florida just to buy my next car from them because of how much I love this TikTok? Yes.
Chelsea
We will be waiting for you 🙂
Toyota of Hattiesburg
