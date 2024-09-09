Andrew Tate said he’d vote for Conor McGregor as Ireland president and of all the comebacks this said it best

Twitter Andrew tate Conor mcgregor ireland

It may potentially have passed you by that UFC star Conor McGregor has announced his intention to run to be the next president of Ireland.

As President I hold the power to summon the Dáil as well as dissolve it. So as i said before, I would have all the answers the people of Ireland seek from these thieves of the working man, these disrupters of the family unit, these destructors of small businesses, and on and on… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 5, 2024

It’s not the first time McGregor has suggested a move into politics, which previously prompted Elon Musk to suggest it was ‘not a bad idea’. Which presumably means it definitely is.

Anyway, we mention it this time round because it caught the attention of Andrew Tate, the self-confessed misogynist and clown prince of the toxic manosphere who took time out from hanging around outside Romanian courtrooms to came forward with his support.

My grandfather is from Limerick. I have the Irish passport. I will vote for you. We must do something before it’s too late. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) September 5, 2024

And it prompted no end of funny and totally on-point comebacks.

You have to be resident in Ireland to vote. Citizenship isn’t enough https://t.co/UDZXgzSxzv — Duine éigin (@duineeigin) September 6, 2024

“I’m gonna get in there, and make it about me!” pic.twitter.com/sFN2APgsev — Steve Skojec (@SteveSkojec) September 5, 2024

My Dads from Limerick. This is devastating. https://t.co/t5KSsOh9tx — Jessnztweets (@JessMFlem) September 6, 2024

Can felons vote over there? — Nkechi K. (@NkechiKwenu) September 5, 2024

A cast iron example of why Ireland needs to reform and tighten up the rules on citizenship. https://t.co/ubzDgmNYrk — Al (@mcdon_al) September 6, 2024

He can't even leave Romania https://t.co/7daoCy6jEq — Kieran (@PirateMaterial_) September 6, 2024

But surely no-one put it better than this.

Andrew Tate telling Conor Mcgregor that he'll vote for him to be president of Ireland 'before it's too late'. It's like overhearing two five year olds in the school yard plotting to take over the whole school. pic.twitter.com/YDjtP5ygta — Martin Leahy (@TheNewReview2) September 6, 2024

Boom.

I just love how hopeful they are that he’d win convincingly. I don’t know a single person that would give him a vote — eric gasparro (@EricGasparro) September 6, 2024

‘I have the Irish passport’ cracks me up — Tom Bennett OBE (@tombennett71) September 6, 2024

Andrew Tate definitely needs a third accent to add to the two he mushes together currently — Duncan Bishop (@duncanbishop84) September 6, 2024

To conclude, just in case he still needs reminding …

Conditions for presidential voting: * An Irish citizen – sure if he has a passport

* Aged 18 or over – Yep

* Ordinarily resident in Ireland – Romania is not Ireland

* Registered to vote – He could maybe register but I'd assume he isn't allowed to vote via post — Shane Fagan (@shanefagan) September 6, 2024

