US donald trump elon musk

Donald Trump called Elon Musk ‘Leon’ and added rocket fuel to those cognitive decline rumours

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 9th, 2024

After some behind the scenes shenanigans, Elon Musk has been promised an important – and new – role in the Trump administration, should the Great Orange One win the election.

Musk’s self-invented position as head of the Department of Government Efficiency would see the man who slashed staffing levels at Twitter into a level of serious inefficiency in charge of the people who are currently keeping the US federal system running.

The initials seem rather convenient for the man who consistently promotes Dogecoin.

Department of Government Efficiency

He appears to be paying handsomely for the honour.

So, it seems that Musk might reasonably expect that the man to whom he has given very generous donations, as well as free advertising on Twitter/X, might know his name.

Oh! They might want to drag out that ‘Person, woman, man, camera, TV’ list again.

Thank you to Ron Filipkowski for this snapshot of the former President’s very public spiralling.

Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Screengrab