Donald Trump called Elon Musk ‘Leon’ and added rocket fuel to those cognitive decline rumours

After some behind the scenes shenanigans, Elon Musk has been promised an important – and new – role in the Trump administration, should the Great Orange One win the election.

"Former President Donald Trump’s plan to have Elon Musk lead a government efficiency commission would vault the world’s richest man to an unprecedented role: American oligarch." https://t.co/qbQquUNAwJ — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 7, 2024

Musk’s self-invented position as head of the Department of Government Efficiency would see the man who slashed staffing levels at Twitter into a level of serious inefficiency in charge of the people who are currently keeping the US federal system running.

The initials seem rather convenient for the man who consistently promotes Dogecoin.

He appears to be paying handsomely for the honour.

Elon pays Trump $45 Million a month as a Tribute to a would-be dictator. Elitists will always back fascists – it's always greed that drives them to do so. If greed were not the case, Elon would be giving schools $45 Million a month – and solving the homeless crisis too. pic.twitter.com/PaFZtHoiyA — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) July 23, 2024

So, it seems that Musk might reasonably expect that the man to whom he has given very generous donations, as well as free advertising on Twitter/X, might know his name.

Trump says “Leon” Musk is going to have to send a rocket pic.twitter.com/Z4t8PsyJjt — Acyn (@Acyn) September 7, 2024

Oh! They might want to drag out that ‘Person, woman, man, camera, TV’ list again.

You don’t just say “Leon” when you mean Elon if you’re referring to the owner of this app unless your mind is alphabet soup. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 7, 2024

Wait til Leon meets Tim Apple — Andy Hirschfeld (@andyreports) September 7, 2024

Leon the famous owner of Litter.‍♂️ — mrbigg (@mrbigg450) September 7, 2024

Oh man. Leon’s ego right now…. *chef’s kiss* https://t.co/0V1P23F1ZB — Sweary Mess (@SwearyMess) September 8, 2024

Trump's so brilliant that he's able to start sundowning even while the sun shines brightly. I'm waiting for him to mention his other bestie, Pladimir Vutin. https://t.co/w4C2qDW0VD — The Long Blonde (@expatina) September 7, 2024

That's it, he's Leon from now on. — Danny (@danzu72) September 7, 2024

Who the hell is Leon Musk, and why is the media acting like trump hasn't lost his fucking mind?pic.twitter.com/xlOxfgaDam — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) September 8, 2024

Leon Musk is an ass-fist https://t.co/hJbUd962uR — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) September 8, 2024

Leon Musk risked it all on a bullshit artist who never even bothered to learn his name. — Kim (@kim) September 7, 2024

$145 million dollars.

Free Twitter ads.

Force fed to EVERY user. Calls him Leon Musk pic.twitter.com/6og9oXvY43 — The Real Slim Skagmacker (@CattardSlim) September 7, 2024

Are you kidding me?!? And he isn’t in a mental decline?? “Leon”?? Well at least he got the letters right will say every MAGA cult follower — Ðoge~Panda (@topherAlba26) September 7, 2024

I think Leon and Tim Apple are going to work together to stop the sharks from hanging around the electric boats! — Jim Goodloe (@jgoodloejapan) September 7, 2024

Leon Munsk. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) September 7, 2024

Wow, he can’t even get Elmo‘s name right. — Patricia (@Trishalla2012) September 7, 2024

Thank you to Ron Filipkowski for this snapshot of the former President’s very public spiralling.

In the last 24 hours, Trump wished the Virgin Mary Happy Birthday, pitched Hulk Hogan’s beer, talked about Hannibal Lecter, said he will imprison people he thinks are cheating, called Musk ‘Leon,” forgot Burgum’s name, called Brian ‘Briar,’ Keystone ‘Keystown,’ & Tampon ‘Tampom,’… — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 8, 2024

