People have been sharing the most toxic traits they see in themselves – do you recognise these 17 flaws?

Nobody’s perfect, but a bit of self-reflection never did anyone any harm either. That’s the theme behind this question posed to r/AskReddit by user youngGod928, who asked:

What’s a toxic trait you recognize in yourself?

And judging by the varied replies, there are plenty of traits to check yourself for. Here are some of the most insightful answers submitted by brave Reddit users. If you recognise them in yourself, know that you’re not alone and that everyone is trying to better themselves.

I don’t communicate my needs and then get frustrated when they aren’t met.

-unisetkin

I am lazy af and procrastinate like a bitch. It’s my worst flaw. It affects my health, my relationships, and is now magnified by my depression.

-MilleniumPelican

Inflexible. I want to do things my way. Trying to learn to overcome this but old habits die hard.

-workinghardyes

I tend to overthink a lot which sometimes makes me my own worst enemy.

-mnbvyjdghhs

I get very annoyed when people tell me basic information assuming I don’t know it. If they were condescending or something then maybe i’d be safe. But no I am a massive prick when it comes to this. They are just trying to help but I always take it as “oh he doesn’t know this, hes an idiot”. I mostly blame my mum for this 😛

-Zenai10

I don’t talk about my feelings at all. It’s hard to know if I’m sad or mad about something.

-Avocado-Toast-93

I don’t really say anything when it upsets me to try to keep the peace. Then all of a sudden, one little thing can make me become a total bitch which hurts my relationships.

-Normal-Writing-8524

I don’t set boundaries with people which leads to me becoming angry with them at a later date because they are taking advantage of my being too nice.

-rando_mike

