What do you deliberately do wrong just because it feels better? – 19 bad habits people refuse to give up

Round Ups r/AskReddit

There are certain ways of doing things that are so widely accepted that you can’t imagine anyone questioning them. But, as usual, Reddit users are here to defy your expectations.

This time it was the turn of u/Beneficial-Status452, who wanted to hear about the things people do wrong or inefficiently just because it feels better. They even set the tone with their own example:

‘I was making a cup of tea earlier and realised I always boil the kettle, pour the water into the mug first, then add the teabag. My partner tells me this is backwards and I should put the bag in first. I know it makes no practical difference really, but I have done it this way for years and I am not changing now. ‘It got me wondering what other small things people do in a way that makes no logical sense but they refuse to stop. Maybe it is the order you get dressed, how you load the dishwasher, or the route you take somewhere even though there is a faster one. What is yours?’

Get ready to be confused and horrified by these top answers…

1. ‘I walk one way to work and a slightly different route back home, I convincing myself they are both obviously the quickest in each direction which makes no sense at all.’

-EatStatic

2. ‘When putting the plates and stuff away at the dishwasher finishes, I always take the existing clean plates out of the cupboard first and put the freshly clean plates underneath. That way, there’s a better chance that all plates will be used an equal number of times. As if plates somehow undergo wear and tear. I know this is stupid. And I’m not OCD or otherwise that way inclined about anything else.’

-mistakenforzen

3. ‘I still write for myself and prepare my own resources instead of enlisting AI. ‘I think of it like playing music or cooking from scratch: I don’t do it because I can’t use shortcuts, I do this because it’s hard, but I can do it better than most. ‘I enjoy being able to do things that I have worked hard to learn and I like testing those skills.’

-That_Organization901

4. ‘I’m a dude who lives alone. I sit down to pee at my house (still stand elsewhere) because I got sick of having to clean the inevitable build up around the toilets after months of standing using them. Much less gross.’

-sodium_geeK

5. ‘Wiping first then pooping. Don’t use half as much loo roll. Game changer’

-Basic-Opposite-2205

6. ‘I tend to wear my socks inside out to not feel the seam’

-OutrageousFarmer1882

7. ‘Londoner here. Sometimes go the long way round on the tube because either the train is better or it’s less crowded or it’s just… feels better. ‘Some Londoners love feeling smug about getting on the right train carriage so it’s the quickest exit at your destination station. Not me, I’ve learnt that carriage gets crowded for exactly that reason, so I’ll sit comfortably at the other end of the train – where yes there’s a seat – and enjoy the walk down the platform in relatively peace instead of being pushed every which way waiting for the crowd to disperse. ‘:) Love London’

-Dangerous_Hippo_6902

8. ‘I prefer hand tools for my woodworking, it isn’t technically wrong it’s just a shit load harder and way more time consuming. I just prefer it.’

-WatcherOfTheWay

9. ‘Travel by car in loops, I hate coming back the same way I drove to somewhere’

-isabella_bombella