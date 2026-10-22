What do you deliberately do wrong just because it feels better? – 19 bad habits people refuse to give up
There are certain ways of doing things that are so widely accepted that you can’t imagine anyone questioning them. But, as usual, Reddit users are here to defy your expectations.
This time it was the turn of u/Beneficial-Status452, who wanted to hear about the things people do wrong or inefficiently just because it feels better. They even set the tone with their own example:
‘I was making a cup of tea earlier and realised I always boil the kettle, pour the water into the mug first, then add the teabag. My partner tells me this is backwards and I should put the bag in first. I know it makes no practical difference really, but I have done it this way for years and I am not changing now.
‘It got me wondering what other small things people do in a way that makes no logical sense but they refuse to stop. Maybe it is the order you get dressed, how you load the dishwasher, or the route you take somewhere even though there is a faster one. What is yours?’
Get ready to be confused and horrified by these top answers…