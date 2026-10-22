GB News suffered a total on-air meltdown and it’s surely the most entertaining 105 seconds you’ll watch on Farage’s favourite ‘news’ channel

Weird World GB News

Not often we find ourselves recommending you tune into GB News but in this case we’ll make an exception.

It’s a complete and utter on-air meltdown after presenter Nana Akua called out pundit Andy Twelves and the best that can probably be said about either of them is that they definitely deserve each other.

WOW @GBNEWS at it’s finest. Do people still watch this tripe? #GBNews @Ofcom https://t.co/8BBOM1IpV5 — Tom Sykes (@TomSykesUK) October 20, 2026

And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.

1. GB News is absolutely deranged. This is superb. pic.twitter.com/vunkdtWh4t — Brendan May (@bmay) October 21, 2026

2. This is comedy gold right here. pic.twitter.com/VEnrvjAvZh — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) October 21, 2026

3. The best 1:44 of tv you’ll ever see pic.twitter.com/Nbs5jqtRCP — Jake Wallis Simons (@JakeWSimons) October 21, 2026

4. Gbeebies acting like CBeebies 😂 Don’t disagree with Nana of she’ll throw the biggest toddler tantrum you’ll ever see on the news Well GBNews is registered as an entertainment channel 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/obhDcNggMU — kerry ✊💙Dont let Farage kill our NHS (@hewitson10) October 21, 2026

5. GB News presenter loses it while discussing “broadcasting in crisis.” pic.twitter.com/a8QUF87dJG — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) October 21, 2026