Weird World GB News

GB News suffered a total on-air meltdown and it’s surely the most entertaining 105 seconds you’ll watch on Farage’s favourite ‘news’ channel

Poke Reporter. Updated October 22nd, 2026

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Not often we find ourselves recommending you tune into GB News but in this case we’ll make an exception.

It’s a complete and utter on-air meltdown after presenter Nana Akua called out pundit Andy Twelves and the best that can probably be said about either of them is that they definitely deserve each other.

And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.

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