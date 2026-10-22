JD Vance was heckled by a particularly vocal protestor and responded with the all the maturity and intelligence you’d expect of the VP

News fail heckler JD Vance

Donald Trump and JD Vance continue to tour the nation in a last ditch effort to salvage key races across swing states in the upcoming midterms.

Based on the crowd reactions, it might not be working.

Both the President and Vice President have been getting regularly interrupted by hecklers and protestors voicing their displeasure with many facets of the current administration.

Last time it happened, Vance went with an unsubstantiated and openly racist claim about the protestor’s citizenship. (The crowd erupted in applause, naturally.)

This time, he decided to attack the protestor’s… hair care routine?

wow — a protester right behind Vance spikes his MAGA hat and start yelling at Vance before getting hauled out. Vance smears him for allegedly looking like he hasn’t washed his hair. https://t.co/j09bWcezdK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 21, 2026

It was an incredibly stupid response from an incredibly stupid man. Vance did nothing to engage the heckler or discuss any real issue he was raising. He just attacked his physical appearance and beamed with pride as his followers screamed in approval.

Twitter had thoughts, some about Vance, some about hair, and some about both.

1. Hair can be washed.

Vance will never have decent morals and any sense of a personality. — Sarah (@sauerbraten71) October 21, 2026

2. The strangest thing about this clip is that the young man clearly has freshly washed locks. https://t.co/Y0M8PXFXol pic.twitter.com/xj3oNjoBGZ — Richard Spencer 🇺🇦 (@RichardBSpencer) October 22, 2026

3. JD trying to be humorous is painful — Bluegrass Lady (@jazzybest2020) October 21, 2026

4. The 42-year-old Vice President of the United States behaving like an awkward 12-year-old kid trying to fit in with the bullies. Perpetual immaturity has poisoned our society so effectively that it has infiltrated the highest offices of our country, and it’s ruining us. https://t.co/sseHyzLrLf — Jennifer Erin Valent 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@JenniferEValent) October 21, 2026

5. Any of these idiots chanting USA are beyond salvation. Supporting these people at this point shows you are too far gone. — Chris Nelson 🏝️🇺🇸 (@ReOpenChris) October 21, 2026

6. this is gonna make a great book cover in like 15 years when someone writes about how the trump coalition crumbled under vance. https://t.co/OWJRW7M9b2 pic.twitter.com/GqWM4xvFLb — ferald gord (@ferald_gord) October 21, 2026

7. MAGA is falling apart. https://t.co/m0f0cosiEy — Vatnik Soup (@vatniksoup) October 21, 2026