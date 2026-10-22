JD Vance was heckled by a particularly vocal protestor and responded with the all the maturity and intelligence you’d expect of the VP
Donald Trump and JD Vance continue to tour the nation in a last ditch effort to salvage key races across swing states in the upcoming midterms.
Based on the crowd reactions, it might not be working.
Both the President and Vice President have been getting regularly interrupted by hecklers and protestors voicing their displeasure with many facets of the current administration.
Last time it happened, Vance went with an unsubstantiated and openly racist claim about the protestor’s citizenship. (The crowd erupted in applause, naturally.)
This time, he decided to attack the protestor’s… hair care routine?
wow — a protester right behind Vance spikes his MAGA hat and start yelling at Vance before getting hauled out. Vance smears him for allegedly looking like he hasn’t washed his hair. https://t.co/j09bWcezdK
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 21, 2026
It was an incredibly stupid response from an incredibly stupid man. Vance did nothing to engage the heckler or discuss any real issue he was raising. He just attacked his physical appearance and beamed with pride as his followers screamed in approval.
Twitter had thoughts, some about Vance, some about hair, and some about both.