What’s the coolest or weirdest thing you own? – 17 unusual possessions you won’t find on Facebook Marketplace

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Most homes contain a variation on the same theme. You’ve got your bed, sofa, telly, and so on. But what makes a house a home are those weird little knick knacks we all accumulate over the years.

u/Mountain_Resident_81 wanted to hear more about these strange objects, so they invited r/AskReddit users to share the coolest and weirdest things they own. And they got the ball rolling with their own suggestion:

‘My husband got me a 10-million-year-old megalodon tooth and a 50-million-year-old fly trapped in amber for my birthday this year 😍🦈🪰 (He knows me 😂). Got me wondering what other cool, weird and wonderfully niche things people own. Show me your oddities! 👀’

Here are the top replies that are definitely wheeled out to impress guests…

1. ‘I have a lamp that I made out of a medical radiation warning sign that I ripped off of the wall of an old hospital that was set for demolition.’

-sleepyprojectionist

2. ‘A 50+ year old tiger skin. My dad was a taxidermist who worked with London Zoo. When beloved animals would die he would be part of a team to work on them and preserve them. He worked on giraffes, monkeys, tiger and many other creatures. My son recently took a fox head to his scout group for show ‘n’ tell. Before that it was on the wall in my childhood home along with stag antlers and many other strange bits of animal.’

-squeakypeaks

3. ‘I have a David Bowie album signed to me’

-Appropriate-Read7966

4. ‘A genuine minefield warning sign from the Falkland Islands. When the signs get replaced, you can give a small charitable donation to the sappers in Port Stanley and get an old sign in return. It is illegal to take them directly from the minefields (for obvious reasons). I got it in the 90’s so not sure if they still do it.’

-Icantspellforship

5. ‘A couple of things: – A Manchester United shirt signed by the 2003 Springbok world cup squad

– A photo of me signed by all the cast of the 90s TV show “Knightmare”’

-herewardthefake

6. ‘I have a wooden spoon that my great-grandmother received as a wedding gift in the early 1920s. She gifted it to my grandmother on her wedding day, and my mum received it on hers. This simple thing has helped prepare tens of thousands of meals for generations now. To anyone else it is utterly worthless, but to me it is priceless.’

-knight-under-stars

7. ‘I have a mongolian Buddhist exorcist trumpet made out of a femur’

-vdodgymix

8. ‘10 hectares of land in Tanzania.’

-robdelterror