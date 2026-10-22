What’s the coolest or weirdest thing you own? – 17 unusual possessions you won’t find on Facebook Marketplace
Most homes contain a variation on the same theme. You’ve got your bed, sofa, telly, and so on. But what makes a house a home are those weird little knick knacks we all accumulate over the years.
u/Mountain_Resident_81 wanted to hear more about these strange objects, so they invited r/AskReddit users to share the coolest and weirdest things they own. And they got the ball rolling with their own suggestion:
‘My husband got me a 10-million-year-old megalodon tooth and a 50-million-year-old fly trapped in amber for my birthday this year 😍🦈🪰 (He knows me 😂). Got me wondering what other cool, weird and wonderfully niche things people own. Show me your oddities! 👀’
Here are the top replies that are definitely wheeled out to impress guests…