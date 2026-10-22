Kaitlan Collins brilliantly fact-checked Donald Trump to his face and his eye-bulging fury made it even better

US donald trump Kaitlan Collins

Regular visitors to these pages will already know we hold CNN’s White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins in the highest esteem.

No other Trump watcher calls him out with such precision or prompts such furious responses from the American president at the time of writing.

And this exchange, about Trump’s outrageous lifting of billions of dollars of sanctions on Russia – and how exactly that was related to Putin’s release of American Stephen Hubbard, captured in 2022 and jailed for allegedly fighting on behalf of Ukraine.

And it is absolutely worth watching in full.

President Trump is directly tying waiving Russian sanctions to the release of the freed American Stephen Hubbard, despite denying he gave anything to Putin. https://t.co/TUxcvodPuF — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 21, 2026

Trump: We were in the midst of negotiating and a lot of stupid people said why aren’t you putting Russian sanctions— Collins: But you said you didn’t give anything for his release Trump: If I didn’t do that, you wouldn’t have him coming back. Collins: So you did give something. Trump: You don’t know anything. You’re fake news CNN. Collins: You’re saying you lifted the sanctions in exchange for his release? Trump: You don’t know what you’re talking about. You’re a low IQ person. You’re a dummy.

Nailed him!

1. She got his ass and he knows he’s caught https://t.co/XdcQOycxC2 — Matt Dearing 🇺🇸 (@dearmattdearing) October 21, 2026

2. This entire exchange with @kaitlancollins is bananas….guy is deranged https://t.co/qugMxI8gdC — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 21, 2026

3. Collins: But you said you didn’t give anything for his release Trump: Collins: So you did give something. Trump: You’re fake news CNN. Collins: You lifted the sanctions in exchange for his release? Trump: You’re a low IQ person. You’re a dummy. pic.twitter.com/rBdMmyXYbL — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) October 21, 2026

4. Trump is acting like a petulant baby here because he knows @kaitlancollins is right. He gave Putin major concessions in advance of the hostage release: the diesel deal and the sanctions waiver. No one should pretend otherwise. https://t.co/VuLfYojFrS — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) October 21, 2026

5. Trump: we gave them absolutely nothing Collins: but you just said you lifted sanctions as part of the negotiation Trump: *angry mayonnaise noises* https://t.co/mo6zYr77gp — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) October 21, 2026

6. It’s called a quid pro quo. Clear as day. And the source is none other than the president himself. https://t.co/zJ9HKFEQLu — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) October 22, 2026

7. HE ONLY YELLS WHEN HE IS GUILTY AS FUCK. https://t.co/JPB19A7ki7 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 21, 2026