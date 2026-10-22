Stephen Fry was asked why he left Twitter and his A++ takedown of Elon Musk is even truer today than it was then

Celebrity elon musk Stephen Fry

Back in the day Stephen Fry was one of the people who put Twitter on the map, famously tweeting while he was stuck in a lift and becoming a social media sensation in the process.

But it’s been a while since Fry has been on Twitter now, and a little while back he was asked by LBC’s Andrew Marr why he left.

And his answer – a pin-sharp deconstruction of the man who bought it four years ago – is even truer now than it was then.

“I began to see signs of woeful and worrying qualities in this Musk man.” Stephen Fry explains to @AndrewMarr9 why he left Twitter. pic.twitter.com/25yjSIjhib — LBC (@LBC) October 10, 2024

Totally nailed it.

Stephen Fry describes Elon Musk perfectly here pic.twitter.com/DyEjZKly9X — Sam Bright (@WritesBright) October 10, 2024

Not everyone appreciated it, it turned out. Remember this idiot?

@WritesBright Funny how these losers can’t handle having a total monopoly on thought. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) October 11, 2024

@Cobratate Fuck off you baldy prick — Sam Bright (@WritesBright) October 11, 2024

Amen to that.

And because we’re talking Fry, what better excuse to share this other chatshow moment back in the day when he was asked what he’d say to God if it turns out he really did exist.

Source @LBC