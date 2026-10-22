Celebrity elon musk Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry was asked why he left Twitter and his A++ takedown of Elon Musk is even truer today than it was then

Poke Staff. Updated October 22nd, 2026

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Back in the day Stephen Fry was one of the people who put Twitter on the map, famously tweeting while he was stuck in a lift and becoming a social media sensation in the process.

But it’s been a while since Fry has been on Twitter now, and a little while back he was asked by LBC’s Andrew Marr why he left.

And his answer – a pin-sharp deconstruction of the man who bought it four years ago – is even truer now than it was then.

Totally nailed it.

Not everyone appreciated it, it turned out. Remember this idiot?

Amen to that.

And because we’re talking Fry, what better excuse to share this other chatshow moment back in the day when he was asked what he’d say to God if it turns out he really did exist.

Source @LBC