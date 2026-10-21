Nigel Farage’s humiliating schoolboy error was already good but Nadine Dorries’ attempt to cover for him made it even better

Politics Nadine Dorries nigel farage Reform UK

Spare a thought – only kidding – for Nigel Farage, who rolled up to do his thing in Plymouth only to suffer a most unfortunate moment of confusion, confidently declaring to his audience that he was actually in Portsmouth.

🚨 WATCH: Nigel Farage is booed by Reform UK members as he accidentally says he’s in Portsmouth not Plymouth https://t.co/0OFOZqLRAX — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) October 20, 2026

It prompted no end of mockery as you might imagine …

1. Nigel Farage seems to confuse Plymouth and Portsmouth Just like he confused Westminster and Washington, and which one he is meant to be in 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8cwuPQUYx3 — AxoAndy (@AxoAndy) October 20, 2026

2. When you’re grifting so hard you forget which town you’re supposed to be fleecing. 😂💸

Even the scam has lost its way — Aggs (@Mr_Azemi75) October 20, 2026

3. In fairness to Nigel, they do both start with 'P' and have boats. But if you’re going to pop down to Britain's Ocean City to tell us how to run the country, standard protocol is to check the name of the city first… 📍 (Volume up for the classic Plymouth welcome! 🔊) https://t.co/4RXTl2Y6O4 — Luke Pollard MP (@LukePollard) October 20, 2026

4. My god, the wheels haven't just come off now, theyre careering off out of sight down the road. — James R Kennedy (@CannyJimKenny) October 20, 2026

6. Being booed at your own rally embarrassing — 🔶Alexander🔶 (@testosteroneHAV) October 20, 2026

… but it got even better when former Tory cabinet minister turned Reofrm UK-er Nadine Dorries joined in with this Rizla thin attempt to cover for her new favourite party leader.

The audience were joking with him

– it was a Reform audience. Clickbait … — Rt Hon Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) October 20, 2026

And it’s fair to say people weren’t buying it, they really weren’t buying it at all.

7. You don't know the history of Portsmouth and Plymouth — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) October 20, 2026

8. Are you taking the fucking piss?!? 😂😂 https://t.co/OF6u1xm6ut — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) October 21, 2026

9. You’ve swapped Boris for Nigel haven’t you. — The Ebullient Mrs Golby (@MrsGolby) October 20, 2026

10. You could show Nadine a video of Reform shitting on her doorstep and she’d blame the person who filmed it! 🤣🤣🤣 — JBcyote @johnnyboyAintBuyingIt (@JBAintBuyingIt) October 20, 2026

11. Reform audience otherwise know as am echo chamber whereby deplorable people share distasteful views ans damaging policies whilst being rustic, vulgar and violent. Reform. https://t.co/Dt9fD7W4ys — Smiff (@smffst4r) October 21, 2026

12. Haha.

Do you have to make an excuse for every reform cock up? — Lady Blahblah (@GillyVanilli) October 20, 2026

Source @PolitlcsUK