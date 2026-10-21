Politics Nadine Dorries nigel farage Reform UK
Nigel Farage’s humiliating schoolboy error was already good but Nadine Dorries’ attempt to cover for him made it even better
Spare a thought – only kidding – for Nigel Farage, who rolled up to do his thing in Plymouth only to suffer a most unfortunate moment of confusion, confidently declaring to his audience that he was actually in Portsmouth.
🚨 WATCH: Nigel Farage is booed by Reform UK members as he accidentally says he’s in Portsmouth not Plymouth https://t.co/0OFOZqLRAX
— Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) October 20, 2026
It prompted no end of mockery as you might imagine …
… but it got even better when former Tory cabinet minister turned Reofrm UK-er Nadine Dorries joined in with this Rizla thin attempt to cover for her new favourite party leader.
The audience were joking with him
– it was a Reform audience.
Clickbait …
— Rt Hon Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) October 20, 2026
And it’s fair to say people weren’t buying it, they really weren’t buying it at all.
Source @PolitlcsUK