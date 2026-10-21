Politics Nadine Dorries nigel farage Reform UK

Nigel Farage’s humiliating schoolboy error was already good but Nadine Dorries’ attempt to cover for him made it even better

John Plunkett. Updated October 21st, 2026

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Spare a thought – only kidding – for Nigel Farage, who rolled up to do his thing in Plymouth only to suffer a most unfortunate moment of confusion, confidently declaring to his audience that he was actually in Portsmouth.

It prompted no end of mockery as you might imagine …

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… but it got even better when former Tory cabinet minister turned Reofrm UK-er Nadine Dorries joined in with this Rizla thin attempt to cover for her new favourite party leader.

And it’s fair to say people weren’t buying it, they really weren’t buying it at all.

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Source @PolitlcsUK