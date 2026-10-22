An American trolled UK schools for not teaching the American war of independence and of all these Brits’ replies Al Murray surely said it best

US al murray Brits schools

Like us you probably won’t have heard of Texan streamer Cinna but whatever else she does, she’s got very strong opinions about the state of the British education system.

Well, she did for this 20 seconds anyway after she took aim at British schools for not teaching pupils about the American war of independence, sugggesting it must be a result of plain embarrassment.

Cinna speaks out about how terrible the UK is https://t.co/qNd8pGZ33c — ⋆˚࿔ (@_hyNilah) October 17, 2026

We mention it – of course we do! – because there was no shortage of people happy to help.

1. The revolutionary war just isn’t very significant in British history. It’s only significant to the US because it’s the foundation of their country. From Britain’s perspective it’s just 1 of 65 countries to gain independence from the British Empire & there were others with more… — Jazz (@J4zzKane) October 18, 2026

2. When the American colonialists overthew British rule, it was the biggest moment in America's history to that point. For Britain, it was Tuesday. https://t.co/UhKxAw26yB — Toddington (@HXValley) October 19, 2026

3. The US doesn’t teach about the Vietnam war (the truth of it anyway) or the war in Afghanistan. Content like this is exactly why the world is laughing at America right now. — saturndrift (@saturn_drift) October 18, 2026

4. "Why don't history curricula in a country where the Revolutionary War is only the ~10th most important wars in its history devote as much attention to it as those in a country where it's the single most important war and literally established the state?" https://t.co/JlX9KWLmOs — need 6 certi for Saturday #MVPurdy (@HollowPoint_USA) October 18, 2026

5. Cinna isn't the sharpest tool in the shed as it is, add in the average Americans IQ and you end up with clips like this — Marcus_x01 (@Marcus_x011) October 18, 2026

6. This has either got to be the worst rage bait attempt ever or she seemingly just isn’t that smart at all — undefined (@Lpool_5843) October 18, 2026

7. This is true, we're actually so embarassed about losing the First Anglo-Mysore War in 1769 that we dont teach it anymore too. https://t.co/2Eva4uuT89 — HellHeight (@joeblillib4090) October 18, 2026

8. Nobody gets taught about it because it’s one of hundreds of countries that claimed independence 🤣 we learn more about India than the USA lol cope harder yanks — Youtube_Jacko55 (@Jacko55Yt) October 18, 2026

9. This is exactly why everyone thinks Americans are dumb btw https://t.co/4eqQt7QMdu — Suhayb (@SubzB) October 18, 2026

But the best – the very best! – response went to the Pub Landlord himself, the great Al Murray,

I’ll just let @almurray take this one. https://t.co/zLQ30AWBNl — Tom #SurvivedMaresca (@TLCarefree) October 19, 2026

Well played, guv.

Source @_hyNilah