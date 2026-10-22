US al murray Brits schools

An American trolled UK schools for not teaching the American war of independence and of all these Brits’ replies Al Murray surely said it best

John Plunkett. Updated October 22nd, 2026

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Like us you probably won’t have heard of Texan streamer Cinna but whatever else she does, she’s got very strong opinions about the state of the British education system.

Well, she did for this 20 seconds anyway after she took aim at British schools for not teaching pupils about the American war of independence, sugggesting it must be a result of plain embarrassment.

We mention it – of course we do! – because there was no shortage of people happy to help.

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But the best – the very best! – response went to the Pub Landlord himself, the great Al Murray,

Well played, guv.

Source @_hyNilah