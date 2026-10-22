Kash Patel says Trump brings us all together and the entire internet agreed – just not the way he intended

News donald trump kash patel

It’s been a while since Kash Patel has made an appearance in public. Considering whenever he does pop up, it’s either to binge drink with hockey players or to defend bestiality, that’s probably a good thing.

And while his latest sound bite isn’t the worst thing he’s ever done in public, it might be the most humiliating.

The Director of the FBI was on hand at Donald Trump’s cybercrime roundtable. Rather than help shed light on innovations the government is working on to keep humans safe online, Patel took the opportunity to publicly grovel at his boss’s feet.

Prepare to recoil in second hand shame.

Kash Patel: There has never been a president who has brought us together like Trump has https://t.co/bb2aiBx5ey — FactPost (@factpostnews) October 21, 2026

Not only is this shameless ass kissing, a casual search through America’s history would reveal that few Presidents in US history have done more to separate the nation.

Once everyone in the replies caught their breath from laughter, they hit the keys to voice their many objections to Patel’s ludicrous statement.

1. We are more divided than ever https://t.co/KMVscdWd9z — Grace Hall (@Randaroo1212) October 21, 2026

2. How do you MAGA stomach this shameless embarrassing ass licking. Bunch of cringey betas. https://t.co/o3zt4l60tf — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) October 21, 2026

3. Correct… more people have never hated a president more than they hate Trump — Gamecock Joe- Derailed Beamer Train (@joeblowgamecock) October 21, 2026

4. Yes, Trump has united criminals. — Gamer 🕹️🏓 (@miniclip8pool) October 21, 2026

5. He's right. The whole world now hates Trump. — Susan 🇺🇸🦅🌻 (@Susan63027) October 21, 2026

6. How do you MAGA stomach this shameless embarrassing ass licking. Bunch of cringey betas. https://t.co/o3zt4l60tf — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) October 21, 2026

7. There has never been a bigger lie told than this … … and it’s fucking hilarious watching these fools jockey for pole position up Trump’s ass. https://t.co/Hsbr3t7Ct3 — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) October 22, 2026

8. Ohhh shit haven’t heard this crosseyed weasel’s voice in a while and still tossing Trump’s salad pic.twitter.com/wrz5ywe4aB — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 21, 2026