Kash Patel says Trump brings us all together and the entire internet agreed – just not the way he intended
It’s been a while since Kash Patel has made an appearance in public. Considering whenever he does pop up, it’s either to binge drink with hockey players or to defend bestiality, that’s probably a good thing.
And while his latest sound bite isn’t the worst thing he’s ever done in public, it might be the most humiliating.
The Director of the FBI was on hand at Donald Trump’s cybercrime roundtable. Rather than help shed light on innovations the government is working on to keep humans safe online, Patel took the opportunity to publicly grovel at his boss’s feet.
Prepare to recoil in second hand shame.
Kash Patel: There has never been a president who has brought us together like Trump has https://t.co/bb2aiBx5ey
— FactPost (@factpostnews) October 21, 2026
Not only is this shameless ass kissing, a casual search through America’s history would reveal that few Presidents in US history have done more to separate the nation.
Once everyone in the replies caught their breath from laughter, they hit the keys to voice their many objections to Patel’s ludicrous statement.