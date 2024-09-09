Twitter social media

17 ‘radical positions’ that are neither left nor right on the political spectrum

Poke Staff. Updated September 9th, 2024

We’re grateful to Populism Updates for setting people a challenge that resulted in many good, bad and downright weird suggestions about the world.

Here’s what they posted.

You should check out the replies for yourself, but here are some we thought deserved a wider audience.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2