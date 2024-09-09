17 ‘radical positions’ that are neither left nor right on the political spectrum
We’re grateful to Populism Updates for setting people a challenge that resulted in many good, bad and downright weird suggestions about the world.
Here’s what they posted.
Tell me your most radical position that cannot be placed on the left-right political spectrum
— Populism Updates (@PopulismUpdates) September 7, 2024
You should check out the replies for yourself, but here are some we thought deserved a wider audience.
1.
I want them to make cold Diet Coke a utility like water https://t.co/EKcCYpBBQT
— Ed Zitron (@edzitron) September 8, 2024
2.
Pigeons are misunderstood and are treated EXTREMELY unfairly in todays society, we should show them more respect imo https://t.co/sjc2NcKAMg
— Big Tucson Dad (@BigTucsonDad) September 7, 2024
3.
Every retail employee should get to hit one customer a year and there is no way for customers to tell if they've used it yet https://t.co/QCZoOJYW8Q
— Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) September 7, 2024
4.
These should be banned nationwide https://t.co/grf68jLHBy pic.twitter.com/XaJsALs3iK
— YIMBYLAND (@YIMBYLAND) September 8, 2024
5.
Death penalty, but only for people who talk on speakerphone in the stall of a public restroom.
— Kyle Cordes (@kylecordes) September 7, 2024
6.
we need to ban beauty pageants for people under 18 https://t.co/Qg6aduSjo8
— hana | naruto's alpha yandere gf (@summersylvain) September 7, 2024
7.
Ban homeschooling https://t.co/aAWKsmD9gj
— Sami Gold (@souljagoytellem) September 7, 2024
8.
dark chocolate biscuits are better than their milk counterparts.
— ricky (@clickyricky) September 8, 2024
9.
The ending of Game of Thrones was good.
— Binyamin Lachkar – בנימין לאשקר (@benjilachkar) September 8, 2024