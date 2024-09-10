A far-right group ‘attacked’ a Glasgow pub and this response to a Sun request for comment had Scots cheering everywhere

News comebacks scotland

A pub in Glasgow said it was attacked by a far-right group at the weekend.

McChuills put out a statement on Instagram in which it said a ‘group of up to 40 right-wing ultras attempted to attack McChuills. They failed.

As ever, McChuills stands against fascists and racism in all its forms. This is a place where everyone is welcome, no matter who they support, who they love, who they worship or how they vote. With one exception, which we made very clear this afternoon … McChuills. Anti-fascist since 1993.’

And we mention it because it prompted the Scottish Sun to get in touch for comment and this response, shared by Tommy Sheridan, went wildly viral.

And while it’s not entirely clear if this is the pub’s response (you might think so) or Sheridan’s – or indeed someone else’s – it had Scots everywhere cheering.

Just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

Boom!

Now that’s a rebuttal.

