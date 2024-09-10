Entertainment food funny

A cringeworthy old clip of TV chefs making a microwave Mexican meal was elevated to comedy gold by Chef Reactions

Poke Staff. Updated September 10th, 2024

We can’t recommend highly enough the social media accounts of Chef Reactions – the sweariest, funniest, most judgemental commentator on people’s cooking skills.

He recently watched some ancient food TV, in which two rather earnest ladies, Cici and Ann, used a microwave to cook Mexican food. It has a quaintness that’s of its time, but – let’s be honest – it’s a massive cringefest.

Chef Reactions brought the spice.

@chefreactions #duet with @Li’l Judy Fun Fun nacho, nacho man #chef #chefreactions #fyp ♬ Civil and Ann – Li’l Judy Fun Fun

TikTok users loved it all.

Why does it sound like they added in the meat noises in post?
Ken Hagen

This is like an SNL skit from the 80s.
Grace Cannon

I was hoping you’d find this one. Personally, I think there’s some serious tension between CiCi & Ann. It’s all in the chips placement.
Mawdy

He posted the funny clip to Twitter/X, where they absolutely lapped it up.

One person had the audacity to question Chef’s rating system.

RFK Jr. entered the chat.

Don’t forget to follow Chef Reactions for more sweary goodness.

Source Chef Reactions Image Screengrab