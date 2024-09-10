A cringeworthy old clip of TV chefs making a microwave Mexican meal was elevated to comedy gold by Chef Reactions

Entertainment food funny

We can’t recommend highly enough the social media accounts of Chef Reactions – the sweariest, funniest, most judgemental commentator on people’s cooking skills.

He recently watched some ancient food TV, in which two rather earnest ladies, Cici and Ann, used a microwave to cook Mexican food. It has a quaintness that’s of its time, but – let’s be honest – it’s a massive cringefest.

Chef Reactions brought the spice.

TikTok users loved it all.

Why does it sound like they added in the meat noises in post?

Ken Hagen

This is like an SNL skit from the 80s.

Grace Cannon

I was hoping you’d find this one. Personally, I think there’s some serious tension between CiCi & Ann. It’s all in the chips placement.

Mawdy

He posted the funny clip to Twitter/X, where they absolutely lapped it up.

Nacho, nacho man. I want to be a nachooo man pic.twitter.com/EqTioLoxh9 — Chef Reactions (@ChefReactions) September 6, 2024

1.

Laughing so hard I spit on this one. 10 out of 10 will watch again. — Dan Silvers (Mr Ags) (@blackswampradio) September 7, 2024

2.

Omg! 2 deluxe Karens preparing slop — GingerSnaps (@KateDav42926640) September 6, 2024

3.

I love the Kraft Military Industrial Food Complex — SNAFU Certified Comrade Muffin (@TheVisitorSNAFU) September 6, 2024

4.

Whoever added those splooping sounds is evil. — Mr. Solomon (@SolBlog) September 6, 2024

5.

The ¡Ole! at the end. LOL. — BlowoutBuzz.com (@BlowoutBuzz) September 6, 2024

6.

It literally looks like diarrhea — Real Ben (@AtRealBen) September 7, 2024

7.

This guy, every time xD https://t.co/LgpQalFpHO — Conell (@Bloofstation) September 6, 2024

8.

50 shades of brown !!! — Hamsa Murray (@Hamsa_khayat) September 6, 2024

9.

Again the 70s had good music but the food was shit. — (@Rebalooks) September 6, 2024

10.

My god, the microphone they're using in this is fantastic. It sounds like they microwaved an active colonoscopy. — Ian Fortey and Bigfoot Hanging Out (@IanFortey) September 6, 2024

11.

looks like they put all the production money into mic'ing up the meat — fredesque (@FredTaming) September 6, 2024

12.

“Sounds like a toilet at a states fair”. For once I literally did lol. — chatsubo657 (@chatsubo657) September 6, 2024

One person had the audacity to question Chef’s rating system.

This looks terrible. One and a half? Chef, it’s dog food. I might eat my dog first if I was hungry enough. Gees. — Jackie Ritacco (@jaritacco) September 6, 2024

RFK Jr. entered the chat.

Don’t forget to follow Chef Reactions for more sweary goodness.

READ MORE

There are so many things wrong with this chicken recipe – but the Chef Reactions commentary is so right

Source Chef Reactions Image Screengrab