This Talk TV exchange between super hard grafting Isabel Oakeshott and Jeremy Kyle will have you hollering into next week

Time now to tune in briefly to the world of Talk TV, where presenter Jeremy Kyle – yes, he’s still on it – was talking to the station’s ‘international editor’ Isabel Oakeshott about – what else? – immigration.

And the clip, shared by the station itself, went viral for reasons which will surely become apparent.

“With every boatload of people that come over, that is millions more out of your pocket.” Isabel Oakeshott takes a hit at illegal migrants who she says are “feeding off the state… honest, hardworking people”.#Talk pic.twitter.com/ACunQetnWc — Talk (@TalkTV) September 9, 2024

There was so much you could pick out but it was surely this, when Oakeshott wanged on about ‘honest, hardworking people’.

Isabel Oakeshott says to Jeremy Kyle “You and I, honest hard working people who have grafted all their lives.” pic.twitter.com/gfGB3sVtUF — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) September 9, 2024

Entirely unrelated fact – Oakeshott went to Gordonstoun, the school of both King Charles and his father the Duke of Edinburgh, while Kyle went to lowly Reading Blue Coat School, fees £7,095 (excluding VAT).

And here are our favourite things people had to say about it.

1.

New circle of hell just dropped. https://t.co/Q8kbqtXHzM — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) September 10, 2024

2.

Doesn’t she mean grifted? ‍♂️ — (@V_ForVanilla) September 9, 2024

3.

The only hard work and “graft” she seems to know about is slandering an entire vulnerable group of people often desperate for help because they’ve escaped hell. She spends her whole bizarrely privileged tv life wrapped in a smug and trite stepford wife vortex of verbal diarrhoea… — Nitin Sawhney (@thenitinsawhney) September 9, 2024

4.

Bless, her little eyes sparkle and her face lights up when Kyle praises her statement …. These right wing privileged narcissists, just want to be loved … so used to being hated growing up — Nick Newman (@NCWNewman) September 9, 2024

5.

I bet they refuse to take a lie detector on this — Ismail Medina (@Ismail_Medina__) September 9, 2024

6.

It’s like having gonorrhea and syphilis at the same time. https://t.co/lSYEXwOD9O — Miffy (@miffythegamer) September 9, 2024

7.

He’s no friend of the working class, the guy made a career out of exploiting them, he’s an utter scumbag. — Brendan Bunting Art (@DapperArtist) September 9, 2024

8.

Anyone else see these little clips pop up of Talk TV and GBEEBIES and just laugh. It’s full of right wing nobodies, desperate to pretend they are relevant. In their little studios like children playing house. Pretending it is all real and they are important https://t.co/2sXL5m0Cm0 — Angel calling (@AngelaCaulfiel5) September 9, 2024

9.

If you like it particularly succinct (and NSFW).

Hahahahaha – Omg I am dying of laughter. Cunts. — Sir 2Tone (with a dash of Wolfie) (@2Tone4Real) September 9, 2024

And just in the interests of balance and all that.

Jeremy always talks sense and Isabel Oakeshott statement is brilliant. No reward for being an hardworking person because the taxman will just take more https://t.co/HDImH9dhzT — John Sherratt (@jonnylivid1997) September 10, 2024

To conclude …

Isabel Oakeshott says to Jeremy Kyle "You and I, honest hard working people who have grafted all their lives."

Oh no, Honest?? Hard working? BUT by earning money on other peoples misery???#r4today #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/lWBDMGUw9t — Sarah Attlee (@AttleeSarah80) September 10, 2024

