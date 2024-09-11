This clip of Americans struggling with a world map has gone viral again – and it’s a mass facepalm waiting to happen

Entertainment vox pops

Back in 2018, then President Donald Trump was heading to Europe to meet other world leaders, so Jimmy Kimmel sent a crew out onto Hollywood Boulevard to see how familiar the ordinary American in the street was with a map of the world.

Try not to facepalm too hard.

via GIPHY

The current political deadlock in the US brought the experiment to the mind of @SundaeDivine, who shared another, shorter clip of the geography vox pops.

And you wonder why the election is so tight. pic.twitter.com/RvXs5rW7VL — _ (@SundaeDivine) September 10, 2024

Now, we can’t claim to be expert geographers, and we mean no hate – but these people surely have a point or two.

1.

Are we sure there is still a Dept of Ed? https://t.co/2zMHAX8bey — Gibby Wants Justice✌️ (@SaintRobin911) September 10, 2024

2.

I was told that the Internet, with greater access to information by the masses, would increase intelligence.

Clearly that was wrong. https://t.co/22fCu8fE5o — The Barstool Philosopher (@TheBarstoolPhD) September 10, 2024

3.

Make Being Stupid Shameful Again https://t.co/NxW0R58JfN — Beaufighter (@Beaufighter_MkI) September 10, 2024

4.

This is, quite literally, the average American. Not all, but this is the norm. https://t.co/ISGiDWkQFk — Jeff – US ex-pat in Lisbon (@PEMdocResists) September 10, 2024

5.

I'm just a guy, holding my tablet, losing faith in humanity 1 video at a time — Los Demonios Aristocratas (@lasaristocratas) September 10, 2024

6.

We need to be funding Public Schools even more if this is what the past has produced. At least GenX had Animaniacs that taught us the countries of the world through an easy song or we'd be right with this group. https://t.co/Ig1BzTNgA9 pic.twitter.com/wgbV6tOLRZ — Russell Foster A New Texas (@RussellFosterTX) September 10, 2024

7.

It's kinda like the opposite of Revenge of the Nerds. Revenge of the Deliverance people. lol pic.twitter.com/egWa1c8AEp — TRG – Raven Speaks Truth (@trgriffin61365) September 10, 2024

8.

That a demonstrably psychotic and convicted felon is actually the Republican presidential candidate is more of a damning indictment against the American people than it is against Donald Trump. Analytically and educationally we really ARE a 3rd world country. https://t.co/UxCvz2HSyT — Lion Hunter Music (@LionHunterMusic) September 10, 2024

9.

This is played for laughs, but it is depressing as hell.

The gutting of our education failed these people.

And I blame Regan and the systematic destruction of our public school system. https://t.co/HfTPMSkC18 — Semisan (@Semisan9) September 10, 2024

10.

Republicans plan, keep them dumb and obedient.

This is why they want to shut the Department of Education down. — Allen Michael (@LiberalForce) September 10, 2024

11.

Africa?

That's a continent.

Oh! Look at you with the big homo sapiens brain. — Mike Morton (@TheMikeMorton) September 10, 2024

12.

I’m tired of being embarrassed as an American. — Kamala Will Win! (@NoVaTwitr) September 10, 2024

Gale Sinatra had a very different take on why Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are neck and neck in the election race.

We should teach geography but this doesn't explain why the election is so tight. That's explained by racism, misogyny, and the misinformation bubbles people live in. https://t.co/819fhA7PeW — Gale Sinatra ☮️ (@GaleSinatra) September 10, 2024

Sadly, that sounds more feasible than thinking Africa is a country.

