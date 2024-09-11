Entertainment vox pops

This clip of Americans struggling with a world map has gone viral again – and it’s a mass facepalm waiting to happen

Poke Staff. Updated September 11th, 2024

Back in 2018, then President Donald Trump was heading to Europe to meet other world leaders, so Jimmy Kimmel sent a crew out onto Hollywood Boulevard to see how familiar the ordinary American in the street was with a map of the world.

Try not to facepalm too hard.

via GIPHY

The current political deadlock in the US brought the experiment to the mind of @SundaeDivine, who shared another, shorter clip of the geography vox pops.

Now, we can’t claim to be expert geographers, and we mean no hate – but these people surely have a point or two.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Gale Sinatra had a very different take on why Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are neck and neck in the election race.

Sadly, that sounds more feasible than thinking Africa is a country.

