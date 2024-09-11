US Donald TrumpKamala Harris us election

Donald Trump said Kamala wants transgender surgery for illegal aliens in prison, and the takedowns were visible from space – 15 favourites

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 11th, 2024

The History and Politics lecturers of the future are very lucky that the Harris-Trump debate was caught on camera, because not even the most reliable eyewitness could convince most people that the former President had come up with this.

“Now she wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison.”

It wasn’t a complete bolt from the blue – they were almost inevitably going to try and find a way to link their two favourite scapegoats at some point.

In fact, the groundwork had been laid last week, when he took time out of his busy schedule of questioning Kamala Harris’s race and worrying about shark attacks to allege that schools are performing transgender operations on children.

His debate claim, however, had a much larger audience. Is it any wonder that people were posting things like this?

Here are a few more that show the general scathing direction of travel.

We’re very sorry you have to see this.

