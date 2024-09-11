Donald Trump said Kamala wants transgender surgery for illegal aliens in prison, and the takedowns were visible from space – 15 favourites

US Donald TrumpKamala Harris us election

The History and Politics lecturers of the future are very lucky that the Harris-Trump debate was caught on camera, because not even the most reliable eyewitness could convince most people that the former President had come up with this.

“Now she wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison.”

It wasn’t a complete bolt from the blue – they were almost inevitably going to try and find a way to link their two favourite scapegoats at some point.

In fact, the groundwork had been laid last week, when he took time out of his busy schedule of questioning Kamala Harris’s race and worrying about shark attacks to allege that schools are performing transgender operations on children.

Trump: Can you imagine you're a parent and your son leaves the house and you say, Jimmy, I love you so much. Go have a good day in school and your son comes back with a brutal operation. pic.twitter.com/ChmwpavFAH — Acyn (@Acyn) September 7, 2024

His debate claim, however, had a much larger audience. Is it any wonder that people were posting things like this?

she was in the prison doing transgender operations on illegal aliens right before she died pic.twitter.com/sjDycEO3Mq — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) September 11, 2024

Here are a few more that show the general scathing direction of travel.

1.

“Transgender surgery on immigrants in prison” he is senile. Please. Spare us. What the hell??? — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) September 11, 2024

2.

Transgender operations *spins giant wheel* on illegal aliens *spins giant wheel* in prison — C H E L B! (@chelbb_) September 11, 2024

3.

The illegal alien girlies after their free transgender surgery pic.twitter.com/N5a6Pv7JSj — OxtailGravy Papi (@DeonMims007) September 11, 2024

4.

He sounds like a guy yelling at random people on 34th Street with a karaoke speaker — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 11, 2024

5.

they’re doing transgender surgery on illegal aliens pic.twitter.com/3g9d92QmGx — Hollywood's Jenny Shaw (@jennyshaw97) September 11, 2024

6.

illegal aliens after getting transgender surgery pic.twitter.com/QGOD4c19bS — ivy (@ivyonthemove) September 11, 2024

7.

me on my way to springfield for some fried poodle after getting transgender surgery in jail pic.twitter.com/MBS8leQgpy — stephen (@phtevennnnnn) September 11, 2024

8.

"they are performing 9 months abortions while eating pets after completing transgender surgery on aliens" #Debate2024 pic.twitter.com/ZkYwK6G9JZ — Han & The Heroines (@TaylorsVault13) September 11, 2024

9.

When I see an illegal alien get transgender surgery in prison: pic.twitter.com/6XKwGso4CR — Jordan Baker (@jbaker475) September 11, 2024

10.

Hey guys. I know we're joking about how he's absolutely eating shit up there, but I just went down to the kitchen and an illegal was performing transgender surgery on our cat (he/they). — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) September 11, 2024

11.

Get in loser, we’re doing transgender surgery on illegal aliens in prison. pic.twitter.com/iaLGZEGIc6 — Ol’ Coyotes R’ Us (@CoveysBurner) September 11, 2024

12.

Does anyone want to hang out this weekend to do transgender operations on illegal aliens in prison this weekend my mom said I can bring a friend — bailey (@baytato) September 11, 2024

13.

I tuned out for a minute, Putin is getting a transgender surgery in jail while reading Run Spot Run and chowing down on cats is that right#Debate2024 — Earpnado (Liz) (@earpnado) September 11, 2024

14.

“Transgender operations on illegal aliens” is really unfair to those Americans playing drinking games — Jennifer Senior (@JenSeniorNY) September 11, 2024

15.

So far: • Haitians are eating the Karen’s cats and dogs in Ohio

• Women are going through “fertilization” in order to conceive

• Transgender illegal aliens in jail are having surgery#Debate2024 pic.twitter.com/FhmjuuwTyT — you were just at onyx with drug dealers (@priM0E) September 11, 2024

We’re very sorry you have to see this.

i think someone messed up and did a transgender surgery on his neck pic.twitter.com/7Hr35iacSf — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) September 11, 2024

