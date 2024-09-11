Celebrity Joe Lycett paul mccartney

Joe Lycett nominated this ‘banned’ Macca sculpture for an award and Stuart Maconie’s comeback really wasn’t messing around

Poke Staff. Updated September 11th, 2024

The great Joe Lycett has been getting into the arts, even moreso than before, with a new book …

… a spoof ‘Stop The Arts campaign’ …

and a new gig hosting the inaugural Sky Arts awards.

We mention him for none of these reasons – worthy as they are – but because he’s seized on this sculpture of Paul McCartney which apparently Macca really doesn’t like at all, so Joe’s done this.

And we mention that because it caught the attention – and the ire – of the equally fab Stuart Maconie, who said this.

Ooof. And we’re in a right quandary because they are two of our favourite people.

Opinion appeared to be divided but, er, not exactly equally.

The sentiment of this person feels hard to disagree with, we reckon.

Seconded.

Source @StuartMaconie