Joe Lycett nominated this ‘banned’ Macca sculpture for an award and Stuart Maconie’s comeback really wasn’t messing around

The great Joe Lycett has been getting into the arts, even moreso than before, with a new book …

Joe Lycett’s Art Hole out on 26th Sept and available for pre-order now ️️https://t.co/uVuAIb7LYV pic.twitter.com/18C8AvQx4h — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) September 7, 2024

… a spoof ‘Stop The Arts campaign’ …

Stop The Arts have been unmasked! And you’ll never guess who it was.@stopthearts @SkyArts pic.twitter.com/G9e2jnizBe — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) September 5, 2024

and a new gig hosting the inaugural Sky Arts awards.

We mention him for none of these reasons – worthy as they are – but because he’s seized on this sculpture of Paul McCartney which apparently Macca really doesn’t like at all, so Joe’s done this.

Paul McCartney supposedly hates this sculpture by @WilfridWood and had it BANNED. So I have nominated it as 'The Greatest British Masterpiece' in a poll for @thetimes. It's up against Hamlet. You can vote here if you like:https://t.co/hUrtsWHVTi pic.twitter.com/lAAzaBSjkv — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) September 8, 2024

And we mention that because it caught the attention – and the ire – of the equally fab Stuart Maconie, who said this.

Well I suppose you could if you’re a shallow mean spirited tosser https://t.co/aZpyVI2HuT — Stuart Maconie (@StuartMaconie) September 11, 2024

Ooof. And we’re in a right quandary because they are two of our favourite people.

Opinion appeared to be divided but, er, not exactly equally.

Well said Stuart. Of all the people to go after in the world and sidesplittingly hilarious @joelycett goes after Paul McCartney. What a weird thing to do. — Tom (@AphexTwinings) September 11, 2024

All the shits in the world and you go after Paul Mccartney? Grow up. — Ian Purser (@ip3329) September 8, 2024

I like it. It’s fun. — Faye Southall (@FayeEsq) September 11, 2024

Macca has never seen it, let alone banned it. — gazhay (@gazhay) September 11, 2024

like something out of The Dark Crystal — Gareth Dennis (@GarethDennis) September 8, 2024

Not sure why you want to wind up Paul McCartney? — Tom Jones (@TomJones1875) September 8, 2024

I always thought you were quite a kind man @joelycett

…I know I am bound to be loyal to my Mum’s Cousin -but he is one of the kindest hearts I know .

Wishing you Well though ! — Ted Robbins (@TedRobbins55) September 8, 2024

The sentiment of this person feels hard to disagree with, we reckon.

Why are you hating on Paul McCartney and directing people towards the Times? — SHARN (@DoctorWarmflash) September 8, 2024

Seconded.

