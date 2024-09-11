This Kamala Harris shutdown of Donald Trump was already great, but the live reaction of a crowded bar took it to a whole new level

US donald trump kamala harris US elections

If it feels like we’ve spent all day writing about favourite moments from the extraordinary Harris-Trump presidential debate, then that’s probably because we have.

But stick with us because we’re going to share one more, and this one’s a proper doozy.

It was a particular moment in the pair’s riveting head-to-head when Harris was talking about Trump inviting the Taliban to the White House and then, well, best watch for yourself.

It was already great, but the live bar reaction captured in this video takes it to a whole new level (the key moment comes 23 seconds in, so stick with it!)

It was at this moment; former president Donald Trump was cooked…….. pic.twitter.com/wDO8eHNmSS — Kenny Akers (@KeneAkers) September 11, 2024

Mega ooof.

This needs to be replayed every day until November 5 it’s brilliant!!!! — PattPug (@Pugophile) September 11, 2024

He was cooked when she cornered him on the stage and made him act like a man instead of a toddler and shake her hand. He never recovered from that. — Only two choices, Biden or Fascism! Ebony Noor ✊ (@DarlingEbony) September 11, 2024

He looked like the same ole idiot he always was! She cooked his ass!!! — Debbie (@BlueEyedGal19) September 11, 2024

️The got soundly dog walked on that debate stage pic.twitter.com/ktewcLvAly — ️ Terran Sojourner (@TerranSojourner) September 11, 2024

And surely this person spoke for everyone.

I was dying! We all heard that silent "M*****f***ah!" I feel renewed by it. My cup is full today.#Debate2024 — MagicMan ️‍ (@MagicMan247) September 11, 2024

Source @KeneAkers