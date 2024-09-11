US donald trump kamala harris US elections

This Kamala Harris shutdown of Donald Trump was already great, but the live reaction of a crowded bar took it to a whole new level

John Plunkett. Updated September 11th, 2024

If it feels like we’ve spent all day writing about favourite moments from the extraordinary Harris-Trump presidential debate, then that’s probably because we have.
But stick with us because we’re going to share one more, and this one’s a proper doozy.

It was a particular moment in the pair’s riveting head-to-head when Harris was talking about Trump inviting the Taliban to the White House and then, well, best watch for yourself.

It was already great, but the live bar reaction captured in this video takes it to a whole new level (the key moment comes 23 seconds in, so stick with it!)

Mega ooof.

And surely this person spoke for everyone.

Source @KeneAkers