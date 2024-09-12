US donald trump US elections

Donald Trump’s ‘eating the dogs’ claim was even funnier in front of a live audience

John Plunkett. Updated September 12th, 2024

There were lots of memorable moments from Donald Trump’s first US presidential debate with Kamala Harris, but none more sensational than his claim that migrants in Springfield are eating pet dogs. And cats.

And funny as that was to watch in real time – and it was very funny – it was even better in front of a live audience (a group of undecided voters, by all accounts).

Hard to believe it could get any better, but it did.

And our favourite things people said about it.

Source @maddenifico