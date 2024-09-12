Donald Trump’s ‘eating the dogs’ claim was even funnier in front of a live audience

US donald trump US elections

There were lots of memorable moments from Donald Trump’s first US presidential debate with Kamala Harris, but none more sensational than his claim that migrants in Springfield are eating pet dogs. And cats.

And funny as that was to watch in real time – and it was very funny – it was even better in front of a live audience (a group of undecided voters, by all accounts).

“In Springfield they’re eating the dogs.” pic.twitter.com/0NLbTCxJT8 — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) September 11, 2024

Hard to believe it could get any better, but it did.

And our favourite things people said about it.

Kamala Harris should definitely turn this into an ad. @KamalaHQ pic.twitter.com/6SMKOOk9iu — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 11, 2024

The reaction from that focus group of undecided voters is classic. This election is over. — Crazy Fenak (@CrazyFenaker) September 11, 2024

At this point it’s fair to say Trump only appeals to the most insane among us — JustChayse (@_Just_Chayse_) September 11, 2024

I don’t think that will ever get old. — VeeVee (@coldvee) September 12, 2024

Don’t just laugh, VOTE! — Nick (@nerdzsaywhat) September 12, 2024

It’s beyond!! — Marlena Wells (@MarlenaWells) September 11, 2024

Source @maddenifico