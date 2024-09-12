Someone shared a tip for cooking one slice of pizza, and a TikTok star had a very relatable reaction

Entertainment food funny

Jordan Howlett – @jordan_the_stallion – knows his food, and often shares recipes for things that aren’t in your common or garden recipe book – like those fantastic chocolate muffins in the Olympics.

Jordan recently shared someone’s tip for using frozen pizza, and his reaction was priceless.

People tended to be completely behind him on this matter.

Did someone say… ONE PIECE?

PotatoEater3000

My problem is, is that id keep going back for more slices before the night ended. might as well cook it all.

kaylee

Cut one for while you wait is hilarious.

watsydd

He shared his relatable post on Twitter/X.

I can’t I tried pic.twitter.com/v90bBu82S4 — Jordan Howlett (@J_the_stallion8) September 12, 2024

1.

This is my energy https://t.co/evXct8t1wY — LYTE ⏳ (@BleuLocs) September 12, 2024

2.

That little ass piece of pizza https://t.co/cezW5nvmrN — Wayne Shaw (@WayneInDaWater) September 12, 2024

3.

Nah he’s so real for that https://t.co/fhHUnMT4Un — Chase (@tanders__) September 12, 2024

4.

bro didn't even hesitate to cook the rest before he even finished the first slice — DJ Monopoli (@DJMonopoli) September 12, 2024

5.

Start of the video = Why didn’t I think of that End of the video = Yeah, that’s why I didn’t think of that Gotta cook a whole frozen pizza at once — Agonaldinho (@Agonaldinho) September 12, 2024

6.

Thank you for standing up and speaking the difficult truths — Mikle Lalak (@miklelalak) September 12, 2024

7.

anyone that cooks one slice at a time perches on a chair like a bird and pecks. fully agree with you — Stillts McGillicutty (@Aredraider) September 12, 2024

Someone had even compiled pizza-eating rules.

Frozen Pizza Eating and Sharing Rules: You must eat the entire frozen pizza. Exception: 75% of the slices must be eaten if

25% of the slices will be shared. 6 slices – minimum 4 eaten / max 2 shared

8 slices- minimum 6 eaten / max 2 shared

12 slices – minimum 8 eaten /… — BelieveJesusIsLord (@BelieveJesusIs1) September 12, 2024

