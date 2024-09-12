Entertainment food funny

Someone shared a tip for cooking one slice of pizza, and a TikTok star had a very relatable reaction

Poke Staff. Updated September 12th, 2024

Jordan Howlett – @jordan_the_stallion – knows his food, and often shares recipes for things that aren’t in your common or garden recipe book – like those fantastic chocolate muffins in the Olympics.

@jordan_the_stallion8 #fyp ♬ original sound – Jordan_The_Stallion8

Jordan recently shared someone’s tip for using frozen pizza, and his reaction was priceless.

@jordan_the_stallion8 #fyp ♬ original sound – Jordan_The_Stallion8

People tended to be completely behind him on this matter.

Did someone say… ONE PIECE?
PotatoEater3000

My problem is, is that id keep going back for more slices before the night ended. might as well cook it all.
kaylee

Cut one for while you wait is hilarious.
watsydd

He shared his relatable post on Twitter/X.

Someone had even compiled pizza-eating rules.

Source Jordan Howlett