This TikTok star’s story about pouring hot water on a frozen windscreen goes from bad to worse – to worst

With the weather in parts of the UK and Ireland having been bitterly cold recently, car drivers have become accustomed to the soul-sucking task of scraping the windscreen.

Hopefully, none of you have made the mistake of pouring hot water over it to speed up the process, because as Jordan Howlett – jordan_the_stallion8 – explains – there can be consequences. Especially if it isn’t your car.

His neighbour must have hated him after that. TikTok still loves him, though.

The definition of “but wait… it gets worse”.

Nero

That’s quite the introduction into the adult world hahaha hahaha.

Nathan Jenkins

You picked the most expensive car in the neighborhood.. for science !!

Lauralee

Nah the 3rd try is crazy.

Kevin Thompson Jr.

Ohhhh so that’s why you seem so adult, you got in debt early.

Alex

JORDAN!!!! I need to know how old you were.

Ada This was last week.

TheBougieGentlehoney

I am from Texas, one of the hottest states and I know not to pour hot water on a frozen windshield.

Lori Lynn

Not once.. not twice.. but THREE TIMES??

damn.daniel

“If at first you don’t succeed, try, and try again.” Or until you have to make monthly car payments…

billy duh kid6661

Been in Minnesota a loooong time. Do NOT pour hot water, he maybe telling stories but the advice is real.

Ascorbic Avenger

Sir, not the neighbor’s car.

Nikole

“Maybe I’m the problem”

Whitney Westrope

Well you won’t have a frozen windshield. You wont have a windshield at all, but at least it’s not frozen.

Dresden

Audi Hustle had another suggestion for clearing windscreens.

Orrr orrr hear me out….. Car defrosters!?

Source @jordan_the_stallion8 Image Screengrab