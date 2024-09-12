Entertainment donald trump The Simpsons

Someone edited Trump’s rant about dog-eating into a Simpsons song and went superviral

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 12th, 2024

One of the breakthrough moments of the Harris-Trump debate was when the former President repeated a racist dogwhistle about ‘illegal immigrants’ in Springfield, Ohio allegedly stealing and eating people’s pets.

You’ve probably seen it, but it’s worth another look just to remind us all of how unhinged it truly was.

It starts at 1:02.

“In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs – the people that came in. They’re eating the cats, they’re eating …they’re eating the pets of the people that live there.”

The claim was the gift that keeps on giving for every funny person online.

Comedian Fearghas Kelly ran with the Simpsons connection, editing a song from the Bart After Dark episode to absolutely hilarious effect.

His funny edit has had almost six million views in less than 24 hours, so we reckon that’s at least in the ballpar of superviral.

Here’s what people have been saying about it.

We now cross live to Monty Burns.

Give Fearghas a follow for more comedy gold and details of where you can see him live.

