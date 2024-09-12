Someone edited Trump’s rant about dog-eating into a Simpsons song and went superviral

Entertainment donald trump The Simpsons

One of the breakthrough moments of the Harris-Trump debate was when the former President repeated a racist dogwhistle about ‘illegal immigrants’ in Springfield, Ohio allegedly stealing and eating people’s pets.

You’ve probably seen it, but it’s worth another look just to remind us all of how unhinged it truly was.

It starts at 1:02.

Omg Trump takes the bait and starts rambling about crowd sizes and repeats baseless claims about immigrants eating pets and gets fact checked Kamala Harris immediately capitalizes on it pic.twitter.com/naaXf1GFiq — Acyn (@Acyn) September 11, 2024

“In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs – the people that came in. They’re eating the cats, they’re eating …they’re eating the pets of the people that live there.”

The claim was the gift that keeps on giving for every funny person online.

“In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs. They’re eating the cats.” pic.twitter.com/vHcyvxoBDC — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) September 11, 2024

"And then he said, 'They’re eating the dogs! They’re eating the pets!'" pic.twitter.com/hwgDSejs1c — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) September 11, 2024

I can’t believe “they’re eating the dogs” was a REBUTTAL to “You say weird stuff at your rallies” — Kylie Brakeman (@deadeyebrakeman) September 11, 2024

Comedian Fearghas Kelly ran with the Simpsons connection, editing a song from the Bart After Dark episode to absolutely hilarious effect.

I better go superviral for this… pic.twitter.com/00Laf5QUrx — Fearghas Kelly (@FearghasKelly) September 11, 2024

His funny edit has had almost six million views in less than 24 hours, so we reckon that’s at least in the ballpar of superviral.

Here’s what people have been saying about it.

I cannot stop singing this https://t.co/rKLfn7yzBF — BILL OAKLEY (@thatbilloakley) September 11, 2024

Trump's debate prep team: "Ok, you can mention the pet thing but don't say Springfield because it will result in endless Simpsons memes." Trump: https://t.co/jJccWWPJMi — Ben Garvey (@bengarvey) September 11, 2024

10/10. No notes. — Douglas A. Boneparth (@dougboneparth) September 11, 2024

Never deleting this app https://t.co/64S6fXYvgt — James Lees (@leesjames) September 11, 2024

I am here to serve you. Yes, I am. https://t.co/HT4PW63Xce — David Simon (@AoDespair) September 11, 2024

This is an instant hall of famer https://t.co/TmAtR8S3Id — Amos Posner (@AmosPosner) September 11, 2024

He somehow took 12 years of my Twitter presence and just put it into 16 seconds of genius. https://t.co/F0Hl9444PQ — Eric L. Robinson (@UticaEric) September 11, 2024

This is funny. But seriously, who’s voting for this puss neck garbage spewing, diaper wearing racist? https://t.co/0gx1kQALSt — Miguel Puga (@pugavida) September 11, 2024

This is gold. Magnificent https://t.co/XM9FnmSR6z — Erica Ifill (@wickdchiq) September 11, 2024

you got his vocal rhythm in time with the music – the cadence was perfect. viral you go. — Brian Rosenworcel (@bowl_of_worcel) September 11, 2024

We now cross live to Monty Burns.

Give Fearghas a follow for more comedy gold and details of where you can see him live.

