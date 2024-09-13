Twitter funny tweets of the week
25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
We hesitate to interrupt everybody’s full-scale piss-taking of Donald Trump after the debate, but we have some very funny posts to share with you.
Every one was shared by the funny people of Twitter/X in the past week, and we believe they all deserve a wider audience.
Give your faves a follow.
1.
You know, the Cybertrucks aren't that impressive up close. pic.twitter.com/Wx3PfyjgpW
— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) September 8, 2024
2.
Nobody:
Local Indian takeaway: "HERE IS A SMALL BAG OF HOT SALAD"
— Sooz Kempner is going on tour! L I N K I N B I O (@SoozUK) September 9, 2024
3.
Film idea: sequel to Phone Booth. Photo Booth. Colin Farrell has 24 hours to take a passport photo that he is happy with but also complies with regulations.
— Josh Pugh (@JoshPughComic) September 10, 2024
4.
Found Hannibal Lecter's craft trolley pic.twitter.com/n98UOSlQw6
— Chris PG ▶️ papaglitch.bsky.social (@_Papaglitch_) September 12, 2024
5.
I love to see “pan-fried” on a menu. I hate food that’s fried in a shoe or a dolphin or something
— Sanjeev Kohli (@govindajeggy) September 9, 2024
6.
I miss the person I was before my kids started using the word skibidi.
— Hollie Harris (@allholls) September 12, 2024
7.
has anybody else completely lost it or is it
just me and kanye
— ً (@alori1975) September 9, 2024
8.
Peeing on it isn’t going to help. pic.twitter.com/fyZvoXEk2B
— Joe G (@EastEndJoe) September 11, 2024
9.
There can be only ONE winner, in the brand new reality series "Gone Fission!" coming soon to Saturday nights on BBC1…. pic.twitter.com/IJ00UTqTXH
— Jason (@NickMotown) September 9, 2024
10.
Me: [smiling]
Phone: face not recognized
Me: [stuffing my mouth with tacos]
Phone: oh there you are
— Adam (@YSylon) September 12, 2024
11.
taylor swift named her album '1989' because that's when del boy fell through the bar
— googling 'kiedis point break' during tinder date (@irishloubega) September 8, 2024
12.
“It’s still inside my pencil” is the best answer I’ve ever had from a first grader who was asked, “Where’s your journal writing?”
— Michelle (@michelleDbelle) September 8, 2024