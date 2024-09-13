25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter funny tweets of the week

We hesitate to interrupt everybody’s full-scale piss-taking of Donald Trump after the debate, but we have some very funny posts to share with you.

Every one was shared by the funny people of Twitter/X in the past week, and we believe they all deserve a wider audience.

Give your faves a follow.

1.

You know, the Cybertrucks aren't that impressive up close. pic.twitter.com/Wx3PfyjgpW — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) September 8, 2024

2.

Nobody:

Local Indian takeaway: "HERE IS A SMALL BAG OF HOT SALAD" — Sooz Kempner is going on tour! L I N K I N B I O (@SoozUK) September 9, 2024

3.

Film idea: sequel to Phone Booth. Photo Booth. Colin Farrell has 24 hours to take a passport photo that he is happy with but also complies with regulations. — Josh Pugh (@JoshPughComic) September 10, 2024

4.

Found Hannibal Lecter's craft trolley pic.twitter.com/n98UOSlQw6 — Chris PG ▶️ papaglitch.bsky.social (@_Papaglitch_) September 12, 2024

5.

I love to see “pan-fried” on a menu. I hate food that’s fried in a shoe or a dolphin or something — Sanjeev Kohli (@govindajeggy) September 9, 2024

6.

I miss the person I was before my kids started using the word skibidi. — Hollie Harris (@allholls) September 12, 2024

7.

has anybody else completely lost it or is it

just me and kanye — ً (@alori1975) September 9, 2024

8.

Peeing on it isn’t going to help. pic.twitter.com/fyZvoXEk2B — Joe G (@EastEndJoe) September 11, 2024

9.

There can be only ONE winner, in the brand new reality series "Gone Fission!" coming soon to Saturday nights on BBC1…. pic.twitter.com/IJ00UTqTXH — Jason (@NickMotown) September 9, 2024

10.

Me: [smiling] Phone: face not recognized Me: [stuffing my mouth with tacos] Phone: oh there you are — Adam (@YSylon) September 12, 2024

11.

taylor swift named her album '1989' because that's when del boy fell through the bar — googling 'kiedis point break' during tinder date (@irishloubega) September 8, 2024

12.