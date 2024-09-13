Donald Trump said migrants were ‘taking geese from the park’ and of all the funny comebacks, this one made us honk loudest

US donald trump

You’ll have seen earlier the week how Donald Trump was ridiculed to next week and back after he suggested migrants were eating people’s pet cats and dogs.

One of the great moments in American oratory pic.twitter.com/8uW6y4EIFL — Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) September 11, 2024

Undeterred, the former President doubled down on his pet theory – I thank you – by suggesting migrants weren’t only stealing cats and dogs, they were also taking geese. Geese from the park.

Trump: "The migrants are walking off with the town's geese. They've taken the geese. You know where the geese are in the park, in the lake, and even walking off with their pets. My dog's been taken. My dog's gone." pic.twitter.com/MuNTVcvME7 — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) September 12, 2024

And it prompted no end of funny and totally on-point comebacks …

1.

Imagine thinking you can steal a goose, has this man ever met a goose? You would be killed https://t.co/78rlB6Awzx — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) September 13, 2024

2.

Seriously – we need some kind of pet force – a Paw Patrol if you will – to defend against this new menace. — Alex H (@alex_house) September 12, 2024

3.

OH MY GOD!!!! I repeat OH MY GOD!!!! How does this sick, delusionally insane creature have the support of 45% of America. Its horrifying. https://t.co/3BYDueYkNP — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) September 12, 2024

4.

I would pay money to see someone try to walk off with a goose https://t.co/3ujDVwThIv — Tony (@AckerHeron) September 13, 2024

5.

Every time I think we’ve reached peak stupid… https://t.co/O3p31GH8WE — Rachel Vindman (@natsechobbyist) September 12, 2024

6.

He needs an intervention. — Grace With A Cat (@grace0715) September 12, 2024

7.

Nobody just walks off with a cobra chicken. https://t.co/4AonrfypQu — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) September 13, 2024

… but this one made us honk loudest.

Propergander — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) September 13, 2024

Very good!

High brow patter https://t.co/FsBk2jaXhv — Chris Martin (@chrismartinfilm) September 13, 2024

Tweet of the day. https://t.co/4BCPLPuXpB — Adrian Farrell (@AdrianFarrellAT) September 13, 2024

And finally …

[trump voice] soon you'll be going to the park to feed the ducks and there won't be any ducks, you'll be throwing bread into the water think of that no ducks, bread floating on the water. and behind a bush will be a migrant laughing at you. laughing at you and eating a duck think… — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) September 13, 2024

READ MORE

Trump officially balk-balk-balks at facing Kamala Harris in another debate – 21 favourite takedowns

Source @AccountableGOP