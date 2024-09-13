US donald trump kamala harris

Trump officially balk-balk-balks at facing Kamala Harris in another debate – 21 favourite takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 13th, 2024

From Donald Trump‘s point of view, the reviews of his debate with Kamala Harris were – erm – not great.

Despite claiming he’d won the debate, he and his allies have been spouting a lot of blah about ABC’s moderators being biased or allowing Kamala harris to see the questions beforehand.

Disappointingly for all those looking forward to the unhinged soundbites from round two, Trump has tapped out.

It makes this a little embarrassing for Team Trump.

Especially as she’s still up for it.

Trump’s bluster has pulled the wool over precisely nobody’s eyes.

