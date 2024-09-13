Trump officially balk-balk-balks at facing Kamala Harris in another debate – 21 favourite takedowns

US donald trump kamala harris

From Donald Trump‘s point of view, the reviews of his debate with Kamala Harris were – erm – not great.

Remember that time Kamala Harris went on live tv and told Donald Trump that people leave his rallies because they’re bored, that world leaders laugh at him, that military leaders despise him & that he needed to cope with 81 million of us firing his crazy ass? Yeah, that was fun. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 12, 2024

If Kamala Harris can manipulate Trump that easily, so can foreign leaders. — Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) September 11, 2024

Trump claims he's open to taking a cognitive test in the future, not knowing he just had one in front of the nation on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/iB7mTrIcsb — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 13, 2024

Despite claiming he’d won the debate, he and his allies have been spouting a lot of blah about ABC’s moderators being biased or allowing Kamala harris to see the questions beforehand.

Trumpers call for investigation of whether Harris cheated during the debate by preparing — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 13, 2024

ABC let Trump speak longer, speak more times, and get the last word on every topic area. And MAGA is still going ape shit that it’s all ABC’s fault. That’s how much of an ass-kicking it was. — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) September 11, 2024

Trump blames the moderators for his poor performance last night: “It was three on one. It was a rigged deal…Everything, so many things I said, were debunked…Every time I spoke and my stuff was right, they would correct you.” pic.twitter.com/0RV4fiPe1Q — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) September 11, 2024

Disappointingly for all those looking forward to the unhinged soundbites from round two, Trump has tapped out.

Trump announces he is refusing to debate Vice President Harris again after he overwhelmingly lost the first one pic.twitter.com/DRATbzt4lo — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 12, 2024

It makes this a little embarrassing for Team Trump.

From the Department of Aged Exceptionally Poorly. pic.twitter.com/HUGX426aUe — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 12, 2024

Especially as she’s still up for it.

Two nights ago, Donald Trump and I had our first debate. We owe it to the voters to have another debate. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 12, 2024

Trump’s bluster has pulled the wool over precisely nobody’s eyes.

1.

Funny, how quickly Kamala Harris's commanding performance at the debate turned Donald's "anytime, anywhere" into "no time, nowhere." — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) September 12, 2024

2.

Donald Trump: beta cuck https://t.co/eTANERNeaZ — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 12, 2024

3.

Posted without comment. (ok, maybe just one: ) pic.twitter.com/wXRaVZk3IJ — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) September 12, 2024

4.

Trump said yesterday he wouldn’t even do a debate on Fox with Harris unless Hannity was the moderator. That is the only thing he would consider. So whining that his wretched performance was ABC’s fault is pretty damn lame. He’s terrified of her, plain & simple. She owns him. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 12, 2024

5.

No 2nd Trump/Harris debate. I guess Trump decided one ass-kicking was enough. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 12, 2024

6.

Quick thanks to @realDonaldTrump and GOP house elf @RepMikeCollins for confirming Trump lost Tuesday's debate: pic.twitter.com/wrVfbUyTv9 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 12, 2024

7.

Turns out "anytime, anywhere" was more of just a concept, huh? — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 12, 2024

8.

9.

10.

Many people say this guy is dumb, but he was kinda cooking here. https://t.co/HLtgnZ0GI7 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 12, 2024

11.