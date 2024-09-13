This woman’s A++ takedown of this ‘men rule the world’ dude was a proper conversation-stopper

Videos takedowns women

There’s a rather fabulous Twitter account called @womenpostingws which, as the name suggests, ‘celebrates wins, wholesome, funny, and girly things 🙂 waking up every day is a win, be proud of yourself.’

And this is a classic of the genre, a guy who asks this woman who have done more for the world – men or women – and her A++ takedown is a proper conversation stopper.

ate him up and spat him out pic.twitter.com/WQBoDPKdsP — Women Posting W’s (@womenpostingws) September 12, 2024

Boom!

And while we have a sneaking suspicion it might not be all that it seems, it still went wildly – wildly – viral, and here are our favourite things people said about it.

Also, women did the calculations to get Armstrong on the moon — Funtendo Stitch (@ClaireSkies2) September 12, 2024

She ate him alive pic.twitter.com/wL80Ru93Vv — UNIVERSAL FEEDS (@UNIVERSE_FEEDS) September 12, 2024

BAM. And all of those men had women supporting them. Women have been inventing and creating since civilization started but men have buried the credit or taken it for themselves. Just because they’re not as well known doesn’t mean they don’t exist. Look up Radia Perlman and Ada… — Goddess Athena Bastet (@thenabastet) September 12, 2024

She ate him alive. Fantastic girl — Soni Raj Singh (@SoniDreams_) September 12, 2024

She set him straight — CrYpTo QuEeN (@CryptoQueenPro) September 12, 2024

Source @womenpostingws TikTok