Halle Berry’s hilarious impression of TikTok star Jordan Howlett was an award-winning burn

With the darker nights, colder weather and – of course – Halloween, autumn is the spooky season, and the film-makers respond accordingly.

Halle Berry‘s new horror-suspense film, Never Let Go, has been getting the thumbs up from viewers at the previews, but Jordan Howlett – @jordan_the_stallion8 – wasn’t swayed by their enthusiasm.

Here’s what happened next.

Jordan has had a couple of other superstars in his videos. First Method Man, then Donald Glover – but, without wishing to offend either of those …Halle Berry is a whole new level.

First it was Method Man, now you got Halle Berry?!? Dude, who ARE you, like for real?!?

Tony Pernice

Did you really just tell “Halle Berry” and I quote “back it up”?

David McDaniels

Sir, Halle Berry asks you to go to the movies, you say YES!!

Vanessa Cleek Devoto

Jordan posted the video on Twitter/X, where it had the same mind-blowing effect.

I’ll check it out pic.twitter.com/dGBdyZi7PX — Jordan Howlett (@J_the_stallion8) September 14, 2024

1.

I am proud and jealous at the same damn time! https://t.co/AuriHxjP6D — CT (@CallMe_Todd) September 14, 2024

2.

HOW MANY PAIRS OF GLASSES DOES HE HAVE? — Gaby Rogut ️‍ (@gabyfilmmaker) September 14, 2024

3.

Hahahahaha you win the internet https://t.co/d03BDP1f1Q — Masdevallia (druid main) (@MassyTheSassy) September 14, 2024

4.

The buffer between the scary movie and bedtime is so real. — Jenji (@Jenjiy0) September 14, 2024

5.

My lawd… that is a major brag idc idc. Nor have I ever considered seeing a movie so fast, good ad. @halleberry Halle Beerrrrrrryyyyy Halle Berry. https://t.co/5ClbDqlxHu — Wayne Shaw (@WayneInDaWater) September 14, 2024

6.

I woulda folded right there and then. https://t.co/PeQAB8RsXr — Crisㄣ⃒ (@crisdagawd) September 14, 2024

7.

"I know i look 47 but im really 25, reaction" Bro jordan needs to call 911 after that spot on roast — Emyrryl (@EmyrrylVT) September 14, 2024

8.

Halle's attempted eye contact would have turned me feral stop trying to look at me do you know who you are??? https://t.co/27ZDiQfHe8 — Yevon Campbell (@ChaunceyB12_) September 14, 2024

9.

When Jordan name drops a celebrity, you can almost bet your life that celebrity is going to suddenly cameo in the video. And you still just wind up saying “no way” almost every time they show up anyway https://t.co/mhJirtZ3r2 — tentin quarantino (@TentyQuarantino) September 14, 2024

10.

Get this man an Oscar! https://t.co/YmMlopah3c — Ashley Ford (@Ashley_The_Gr8t) September 14, 2024

11.

this man was in a bathroom with halle berry… ️HALLE FUCKING BERRY https://t.co/39IB1t9b5v — HimLaden (@BossP) September 14, 2024

If you don’t already follow Jordan, this might be a good time to remedy that. Who knows what he’ll get up to next?

What’s next, jordan? BEYONCÉ?? OBAMA?? you holding Cardi B’s new baby while she tells us one of your recipes?? Where does it end?? — feral meemaw (@feralmeemaw) September 14, 2024

Never Let Go is in cinemas from 27th September.

