Halle Berry’s hilarious impression of TikTok star Jordan Howlett was an award-winning burn

Poke Staff. Updated September 14th, 2024

With the darker nights, colder weather and – of course – Halloween, autumn is the spooky season, and the film-makers respond accordingly.

Halle Berry‘s new horror-suspense film, Never Let Go, has been getting the thumbs up from viewers at the previews, but Jordan Howlett – @jordan_the_stallion8 – wasn’t swayed by their enthusiasm.

Here’s what happened next.

@jordan_the_stallion8 #fyp ♬ original sound – Jordan_The_Stallion8

Jordan has had a couple of other superstars in his videos. First Method Man, then Donald Glover – but, without wishing to offend either of those …Halle Berry is a whole new level.

First it was Method Man, now you got Halle Berry?!? Dude, who ARE you, like for real?!?
Tony Pernice

Did you really just tell “Halle Berry” and I quote “back it up”?
David McDaniels

Sir, Halle Berry asks you to go to the movies, you say YES!!
Vanessa Cleek Devoto

Jordan posted the video on Twitter/X, where it had the same mind-blowing effect.

If you don’t already follow Jordan, this might be a good time to remedy that. Who knows what he’ll get up to next?

Never Let Go is in cinemas from 27th September.

Source Jordan Howlett Image Screengrab