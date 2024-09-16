Elon Musk’s assassination ‘joke’ was so misjudged that even he deleted it – only 13 responses you need

US donald trump elon musk

You’ll no doubt already know by now there’s apparently been a second assassination attempt on Donald Trump after a man was arrested and an AK-47 style assault rifle and scope recovered at a Donald Trump golf course in Florida.

We’ve rounded up some of the responses to the news here, but one we didn’t include came from Mars groupie Elon Musk, who said this in response to a man asking ‘why they want to kill Donald Trump?’

Fair play to Musk, he just achieved what we thought was surely impossible – he went even further down in our estimation.

It was so misjudged, in fact, that Musk – not a man we imagine who admits he’s wrong very easily – actually went and deleted it, later saying this, basically a passable impression of a dog with its tail between its legs.

Well, one lesson I’ve learned is that just because I say something to a group and they laugh doesn’t mean it’s going to be all that hilarious as a post on — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 16, 2024

And this.

Turns out that jokes are WAY less funny if people don’t know the context and the delivery is plain text — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 16, 2024

And these are surely the only responses you need.

1.

Absolutely unhinged. He’s a 14-year-old boy sitting on an empire’s throne, saying profoundly stupid things to nodding courtiers that surround him. pic.twitter.com/e4ZPZeESA3 — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) September 16, 2024

2.

tee-hee i was just joking about killing the president hehe im da joker baby! pic.twitter.com/zDIPU7eaSU — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) September 16, 2024

3.

Nothing is funny about sending a tweet about assassinating the President and Vice President. He deleted his tweet, but the targeted audience received the message. He knows exactly what he’s doing. — (@ChidiNwatu) September 16, 2024

4.

Tell me you don’t know what being surrounded by ‘yes men’ means without… https://t.co/01uk4vmD7a — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@TotalSeasons) September 16, 2024

5.

Elon has since deleted this tweet with a follow up of “oh no one understands the joke”.

We know that with great power comes great responsibility.

We’ve never joked about killing, we’ve never pushed for anyone’s assassination either.

Elon is a fucking child. https://t.co/YTGD7vbn6q pic.twitter.com/qFaIplr9yG — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) September 16, 2024

6.