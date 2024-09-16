Politics Larry the Cat takedowns

A Labour MP set the fur flying by calling Larry the Cat a “little sh*t” – 14 purrfect takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 16th, 2024

Ian Murray, the Labour MP for Edinburgh South and the Secretary of State for Scotland, has set the cat amongst the pigeons with a tongue-in-cheek jab at the nation’s most beloved resident of Downing Street – Larry the Cat.

According to The Scotsman, Mr Murray referred to the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office as a ‘little shit’, adding “Larry the cat is the most miserable animal you’ll ever meet in your life. I’m not surprised with who he’s had to live with for the last ten years.”.

When the news reached Larry’s unofficial Twitter/X alter ego, @Number10cat, there was a response or two.

We’ve yet to hear what JD Vance thinks of it all – but the masses were unamused.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

The real Larry’s human friend and frequent photographer, Justin Ng, had a message for the MP.

He has yet to respond, but we strongly suggest he wears thick socks next time he’s in Downing Street.

