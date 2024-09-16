A Labour MP set the fur flying by calling Larry the Cat a “little sh*t” – 14 purrfect takedowns

Politics Larry the Cat takedowns

Ian Murray, the Labour MP for Edinburgh South and the Secretary of State for Scotland, has set the cat amongst the pigeons with a tongue-in-cheek jab at the nation’s most beloved resident of Downing Street – Larry the Cat.

Ian Murray: Larry the Downing Street cat is a little sh*thttps://t.co/kvxl1iAOLV — Alistair Grant (@alistairkgrant) September 13, 2024

According to The Scotsman, Mr Murray referred to the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office as a ‘little shit’, adding “Larry the cat is the most miserable animal you’ll ever meet in your life. I’m not surprised with who he’s had to live with for the last ten years.”.

New political spat hits Westminster as Scotland Secretary Ian Murray tells business leaders Larry the cat is a "little shit", and "the most miserable animal you'll ever meet in your life". No response yet from @Number10cathttps://t.co/WnGJePTxvi — Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) September 13, 2024

When the news reached Larry’s unofficial Twitter/X alter ego, @Number10cat, there was a response or two.

Just woke up from a long nap. Furious. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 14, 2024

I may be little but I am FIERCE @IanMurrayMP pic.twitter.com/fufrtFvBgS — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 14, 2024

We’ve yet to hear what JD Vance thinks of it all – but the masses were unamused.

1.

2.

The barefaced cheek of it. You are a national treasure.

Aside from their comment, it your house so you do what you like. They don’t like it, they know what can do‍♀️ — Karen smith (@Karensm03757774) September 14, 2024

3.

Major red flag right there. That human needs to be fired. Nobody is mean to Larry. — Jude, Simon, Jolene, Rachel ️‍ (@rachelgoes262) September 14, 2024

4.

Honestly, what was he thinking? Does he not know who he's taking on? #bbcaq #wato https://t.co/B76lavPeO8 — Steffi Ede (@MumofFatCassie) September 14, 2024

5.

To the tower with him! — Wayne Stuart ❎ (@waynestuesque) September 13, 2024

6.

Unionist MP, Ian Murray, makes the front page of today’s Daily Star: The most famous cat in Britain- Larry the Downing Street mouster- has been labelled a “little. S**t” by some no-mark MP whose name we forgot pic.twitter.com/RqCcbmVXHP — TRADASRO (@tradasro) September 14, 2024

7.

One political career that looks set to continue is that of Larry the Cat. Labour MP @IanMurrayMP (Ick!) risks his career after calling Britain's most famous cat, Larry, a long-serving & Best, Downing Street resident, a little! The Star is right, he IS 'out of order! Order! pic.twitter.com/x5z8gmJCIc — Ann Johns, Grumpy Geordie Gran #PAL #Save our NHS (@AnnJohn30914404) September 14, 2024

8.

Excuse me @IanMurrayMP, but cats are a very good judge of character. When you diss Larry @Number10cat , you diss all of us! https://t.co/77j5ICa4ti — Munch Pudding™️ ‍⬛ (@MunchPudding) September 14, 2024

9.

Career down the pan, nobody messes with Larry. I expect a resignation letter soon — Lord Alan of Chaol Ghleann (@harriet1dog) September 14, 2024

10.

He should have the whip removed for this. https://t.co/Lr680NIj04 — Emma J (@fussytarts) September 14, 2024

11.

Larry outranks him. That’s insubordination. — Lfr83 (@lfr832) September 13, 2024

12.

Larry, no claws, no claws, please. Think strategically, need an alliance with the mice. The cheese needs to mature… — Alina Kapshyk (@Misty_Rose_k) September 14, 2024

13.

Quickest way to invoke the wrath of the entire country. His days are numbered. — DiaDeLaKumquat (@LaKumquat) September 14, 2024

14.

Well – let’s just see who is more popular ♥️ pic.twitter.com/WESD8V8qnO — ChrisS (@GeneralCJ77) September 14, 2024

The real Larry’s human friend and frequent photographer, Justin Ng, had a message for the MP.

Hey @IanMurrayMP if you need any help getting Larry's attention let me know. Who knows. I might even be able to save your career. pic.twitter.com/IKUq2iaoZN — Justin Ng (@justin_ng) September 14, 2024

He has yet to respond, but we strongly suggest he wears thick socks next time he’s in Downing Street.

