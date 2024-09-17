Seth Meyers’ lightning-speed rundown of Trump’s less-than-impressive record has gone wildly and deservedly viral

US donald trump

When Donald Trump became the Republican nominee about a thousand years ago in March, talk show host Seth Meyers reminded people of the former President’s scandals and failures.

Here’s how that sounded.

Donald Trump is going to be the GOP presidential nominee once again. Here’s a refresher on the former president. https://t.co/kjilDAKRx8 #ACloserLook pic.twitter.com/QEr8PuyGmt — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) March 7, 2024

Not something that’s likely to end up as a Trump-Vance campaign ad.

As the polls put the two main candidates for the White House at neck and neck, Seth did a re-run. It was slightly longer, packed in more information, and was delivered at breakneck speed.

Strap in …

TikTok users appreciated his efforts.

Yet they still love him???

felixgharden

I had a friend who angrily messaged me when he didn’t win last time and I wish I could send this to her now! Too bad we don’t speak anymore!

Ickerus

Saving this forever! Maybe I can memorize this in tiny pieces!

Haley M Houtchens

When the clip made its way to Twitter/X, it went wildly viral – thanks, largely to @DontCallMeDebby.

And this is your guy, huh? Thank you Seth Meyers pic.twitter.com/fEcnAMuJBa — Deb (@DontCallMeDebby) September 13, 2024

And this was the verdict.

1.

Scary and funny all at the same time. — Billy (@Billy_A88) September 14, 2024

2.

Seth is so good. — Adam L (Certified Cajun)™️ (@ACL80GFYS) September 14, 2024

3.

try listening to this at 2X speed — barking (@m_dicey) September 15, 2024

4.

Did Seth mention Trump being barred from charitable work in NY because he stole money from a children's cancer charity? I feel that's kind of a big one… — Alex Simon (@The_Lions_eye) September 14, 2024

5.

Every day… #UndecidedVoters Watch this every single day until that first Tuesday in Nov. https://t.co/OZxnmI4hW5 — Maureen Maher (@MoeMaher1967) September 16, 2024

6.

This is not even the whole list https://t.co/IfPBDfga9x — The Monstrous Maestro Morgan (@MaestroMorgan17) September 14, 2024

7.

Truly…how quickly people forget. Or maybe they don’t and they are just fine with diarrhea forever. https://t.co/f4KJbfs7Wd — Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) September 14, 2024

8.

Can’t imagine how difficult this is. https://t.co/1rxcWnhaVk — Lou Giordano (@LGioDad) September 14, 2024

9.

Seth Meyers always knows how to get straight to the point! — GPT.Biz (@gpt_biz) September 14, 2024

10.

This performance by Seth is flat out impressive https://t.co/DLpqVbeowN — JimmyG (@JimmyG303) September 12, 2024

11.

Seth did the nation a service with this one. https://t.co/hq0WzGxXnz — muse_neko LUVS BTS⁷ Forever With BTS (@muse_neko) September 12, 2024

In conclusion …

But apart from that … — Mel Jôs (@jos_cymru) September 15, 2024

READ MORE

Donald Trump’s address on the economy was so mind-numbingly bad, it got roasted in a Michael Spicer Room Next Door Fact Check Special

Source Late Night With Seth Meyers Image Screengrab