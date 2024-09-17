Entertainment donald trump Michael Spicer

Donald Trump’s address on the economy was so mind-numbingly bad, it got roasted in a Michael Spicer Room Next Door Fact Check Special

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 17th, 2024

There have been so many times in the past nine years when it’s been very difficult to understand why the noises coming from Trump’s mouth haven’t been curbed by Trump’s brain.

Of course, there are theories …we won’t go into most of those now, but one certainty is that the former President isn’t listening to any sensible advisers. That might be because he doesn’t have any – but if he did, Michael Spicer’s man in the Room Next Door must surely have nailed how they’d react to all his nonsense.

In an absolute blockbuster of a Room Next Door, Trump’s increasingly desperate ‘assistant’ fact checks his address to the Economic Club of New York. It’s over 17 minutes long, but there’s not a wasted moment.

“Perhaps the future of finance isn’t in digital ape tokens.”

“It was just an amazing bonus that a 78-year-old tangerine dog whistle in a corset and a nappy decided to use this entirely made-up story to spread more hatred and fear.”

“This is like listening to a series of elephant farts being forced through a tuba.”

YouTube users weighed in.

I think he believes asylum seekers come from actual asylums.
dogriffiths

This is therapeutic. Please don’t vote him back in America. Please!
Jamma10

And people said Joe was senile… I guess the difference is you can’t tell if Donald has lost it or not because he’s always talked nonsense
777jimothy

Michael shared a small sample on Twitter/X, and even that snippet got a virtual standing ovation.

Anne Winnall was absolutely spot on.

As well as on YouTube and Twitter/X, you can find Michael on TikTok

