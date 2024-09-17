Donald Trump’s address on the economy was so mind-numbingly bad, it got roasted in a Michael Spicer Room Next Door Fact Check Special

Entertainment donald trump Michael Spicer

There have been so many times in the past nine years when it’s been very difficult to understand why the noises coming from Trump’s mouth haven’t been curbed by Trump’s brain.

Of course, there are theories …we won’t go into most of those now, but one certainty is that the former President isn’t listening to any sensible advisers. That might be because he doesn’t have any – but if he did, Michael Spicer’s man in the Room Next Door must surely have nailed how they’d react to all his nonsense.

In an absolute blockbuster of a Room Next Door, Trump’s increasingly desperate ‘assistant’ fact checks his address to the Economic Club of New York. It’s over 17 minutes long, but there’s not a wasted moment.

“Perhaps the future of finance isn’t in digital ape tokens.” “It was just an amazing bonus that a 78-year-old tangerine dog whistle in a corset and a nappy decided to use this entirely made-up story to spread more hatred and fear.” “This is like listening to a series of elephant farts being forced through a tuba.”

YouTube users weighed in.

I think he believes asylum seekers come from actual asylums.

dogriffiths

This is therapeutic. Please don’t vote him back in America. Please!

Jamma10

And people said Joe was senile… I guess the difference is you can’t tell if Donald has lost it or not because he’s always talked nonsense

777jimothy

Michael shared a small sample on Twitter/X, and even that snippet got a virtual standing ovation.

the room next door – Donald Trump Fact Check Special pic.twitter.com/TdbJPaDYII — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) September 16, 2024

1.

This is brilliant https://t.co/piRckao5ln — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) September 16, 2024

2.

How he's answered every pertinent question over the last 8 years. pic.twitter.com/3xviQxBOBi — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) September 16, 2024

3.

Reminds me of a student that didn’t study for the test trying to bullshit his way through it https://t.co/ATajHSrh8e — (@kswolfley) September 16, 2024

4.

On one hand I'm so sorry for what you go through for our entertainment, but on the other hand this is the only way to make this mess bearable. Thank you, this was brilliant as always — Marti the Fozzyholic (@Fozzyholics) September 16, 2024

5.

So brutally and clearly shown to be non responsive to the conversation at hand and incoherent https://t.co/hsILv2D7dH — Valdivia (@TheCorollary) September 16, 2024

6.

Oh you’ve got a years worth of clips just from his speeches last week! — Angela Cripps (@angelacripps) September 16, 2024

And this week and the next. — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) September 16, 2024

7.

Thanks for the laugh … otherwise I’d be crying watching that clip — Kathy August (@KathyAugustDBE) September 16, 2024

8.

If you thought the Childcare answer was a mess, wait till you see this one that everyone missed. https://t.co/7azdEOGr96 — Mo Latno Bill Phelan (@MoBill) September 16, 2024

9.

Say what you like about Brits, but they can dig through the bullshit and hold a prevaricating moron’s feet to the fire. Brilliant. Why doesn’t this happen in the US? Because timid, lily-livered, reporters are starstruck and tongue-tied by anyone with a strong media presence. https://t.co/PWwubDuRVC — L(iam Spartacus) Nissan: Simonius (@SHartgroves) September 16, 2024

10.

This is the opposite of “sane-washing “ – watch it! https://t.co/XnD5Sz2P93 — Jennifer Levy-Peck (@DocJennifer) September 16, 2024

11.

The content we’ve been waiting for https://t.co/g6pvOkMHGa — CvB (@cjbrom) September 16, 2024

12.

Start your day with this! Feel intellectually carbonated for the rest of the day. https://t.co/BiC3kgLyAa — Heather Mallick (@HeatherMallick) September 16, 2024

13.

This. This is EXACTLY what it’s like to listen to him. https://t.co/3CK4M32hSW — Joysea Crew (@JoyseaCrew) September 16, 2024

14.

It's both hilarious and tragic. The saddest part though, is the applause. — Barbara Davis, author (@bdavisauthor) September 16, 2024

Anne Winnall was absolutely spot on.

Michael Spicer delivers the goods, as always. Superb! https://t.co/KfHDloaZjG — Anne Winnall (@AnneWinnall) September 16, 2024

As well as on YouTube and Twitter/X, you can find Michael on TikTok

