‘What will the current generation never get to experience that was actually pretty cool?’ – 18 trips down memory lane

We’re grateful to Redditor u/jimbeeer for this chance to exercise our memories with a question posted to the r/AskUK forum.

“What will the current generation never get to experience that was actually pretty cool?”

He added –

“I was talking to my 17 year old son about music and it occurred to me that he will never experience the enjoyment of watching the charts each week and finding out what song has worked it’s way up to No.1. (not bloody Brian Adams again!!!) With everyone streaming from loads of different places the charts no-one cares about the charts anywhere near as much as they used to do pre-2000. So with that in mind what else is the current generation never going to experience that actually was good fun?”

The nostalgia floodgates were opened, and these responses were what poured through.

Icy_examination_7783

The demo discs you used to get with game magazines!

SpookyPebble

Knocking on your mate’s door to see if they were “playing out”. And not knowing until you got that answer how your day was going to go.

CobaltBlue389

A general acceptance that everyone in your social circle could afford homeownership one day.

Remarkable-World-129

Waiting years to see a film that you had watched in the cinema to be shown on telly.

Roper1537

That feeling of running to the kitchen whilst the adverts were on, and having a little heart attack when someone shouted “its on!” from the living room.

adequateinvestor

Icy_examination_7783

The excitement of waiting for your holiday photos to be processed – would they bring back good memories or be blurry nonsense…

snapjokersmainframe

Is tutti fruiti still around as a flavour? If not that’s a crying shame.

jsharp85

