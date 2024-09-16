People loved Nicola Coughlan’s A++ response as men kept walking in front of her on the Emmys red carpet

Celebrity emmys

It was Emmys time again when Shogun made history and there were big wins for The Bear and Baby Reindeer.

But we mention it because of this moment when the fabulous Nicola Coughlan was posing for pictures on the red carpet and this happened.

And people loved the look on her face but were mostly in awe of her sheer restraint because … watch.

stop nicola coughlan, you’re literally the cutest pic.twitter.com/8OngzLf1UU — thay (@beingamaguire) September 15, 2024

We reckon the Bridgerton and Derry Girls star deserves an award just for that.

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

1.

Oh please don’t piss me off. I know they see her pic.twitter.com/rJOKiTh164 — Dai (@ThatsForAIITime) September 15, 2024

2.

She’s being so sweet about it. People would have gotten knocked over — Dai (@ThatsForAIITime) September 16, 2024

3.

why are those old people walking like she wasn’t there — SonesLoveSoshi (@soneslovesoshi) September 16, 2024

4.

I am about to make John Wick look forgiving. https://t.co/gaQuN26XFN — Richy Craven (@RichyCraven) September 16, 2024

5.

Nah whoever managed this carpet needs to be fired. This is ridiculous — Elizabitch (@Lizabiz17) September 16, 2024

6.

WHY ARE MEN SUCH AHOLES https://t.co/OQS6gbWvlh — zaney | 1/3 of polin smau holy trinity (@zaneysays) September 16, 2024

7.

Let the queen enjoy her moment why they keep disrupting her — Insulin (@Insulin56) September 16, 2024

8.

Don’t red carpets usually have a back route behind the step and repeat to avoid this situation? Or are these old guys just being deliberately rude — Sahil Thakur (@Otaku_Anime_Hub) September 16, 2024

9.

Love this woman. Now that is composure https://t.co/aEQEVs9qDC — Campbell (@Campbell2163) September 16, 2024

All hail, Nicola Coughlan.

wearing her ceasefire pin at an event full of zionists is so powerful, everyone should follow nicola’s example, I am so proud of her pic.twitter.com/XVJ2jCTYeX — nicola coughlan's defense attorney (@vicsssversion) September 15, 2024



