People have been sharing their biggest job interview red flags – 18 workplace warnings to look out for

Job interviews are a two way street. While they’re often seen as a way for employers to put candidates to the test, they’re also an opportunity for people to scope out the scene.

If you know what you’re looking for, a job interview can give you telltale clues about whether or not a place of work should be avoided. And to help job hunters know what to be wary of, Reddit user @photo_inbloom post this question over on r/AskReddit.

‘What’s a red flag everyone should be aware of when attending a job interview?’

And with nearly 2,000 replies, it seems like a lot of people have red flags to share. Here are some of the best to look out for next time you go for a job interview:

1.

‘I brought up a company’s awful Glassdoor reviews and they got so mad they ended the interview. Well. Guess I dodged that bullet.’

-Adorable_xPrincess

2.

‘If they tell you on arrival that the job you applied for is no longer available, but they have a VERY SIMILAR position that JUST OPENED UP – leave immediately.

‘It’s a bait and switch tactic coupled with the sunk cost fallacy. The “new” position will be identical to the original one you applied for – except the salary is significantly lower.

‘They’re hoping that you’ll play along because you showed up to be interviewed, probably desperate for work and will accept any job – no matter the wage. Furthermore, the position you applied for doesn’t really exist – or at least not at the advertised wage.’

-sheikhyerbouti

3.

‘If you have to make any financial investment into the company in order to work there. I interviewed for a window installation company and did well on the test. They wanted me in sales and said I needed to pay for a laptop. They would cover it and take it out of my checks if I didn’t have the cash to pay upfront.’

-random5654

4.

‘”We don’t like ‘clockwatchers’ here. We expect everyone to be committed.” Expecting more work for no extra pay. Getting mad at you when you leave at 5 even though your stated work hours end at 5.’

-Leather-Interview-28

5.

‘”We only want the best of the best” Me: “how much are you paying?” “Minimum wage”‘

-Perfect01Muse

6.

‘If they lied about the salary on the posting.’

-Accurate_Screen_6012

7.

‘”Well, the overtime isn’t mandatory, but most folks stick around after hours most days.”

‘Spoilers: The overtime is mandatory.’

-babyjaybae

8.

‘When you are signing all the forms they give you and you are taking your time to read over every document so that you can fully understand what you are getting into and people come in and start telling you that you don’t need to read this and that just sign here and so on.’

-Elegant-1Queen

9.

‘Employees are either new hires or have been there for 15+ years with no in between. There is no room for improvement – it’s better to leave for advancement.’

-PerfectxDollx