US kamala harris Sarah Huckabee sanders US elections

Sarah Huckabee Sanders sneered at Kamala Harris for not having children and of all the comebacks, this one hit hardest

John Plunkett. Updated September 18th, 2024

It’s been a while now since Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance mocked women who don’t have biological children and it’s fair to say it didn’t end well for him, it didn’t end well at all.

But that hasn’t stopped Trump’s former press secretary and Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders – you remember – sneering at Kamala Harris for not having children of her own (she does, in fact, have two step children)/

This is what Sanders had to say to Republican devotees at a Trump town hall.

And it got no end of totally on-point responses …

But we reckon this one said it best.

No more questions, your honour.

To conclude …

READ MORE

JD Vance complained about being interrupted and this CNN anchor’s A++ comeback had everyone applauding

Source @ananavarro