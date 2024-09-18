Sarah Huckabee Sanders sneered at Kamala Harris for not having children and of all the comebacks, this one hit hardest

US kamala harris Sarah Huckabee sanders US elections

It’s been a while now since Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance mocked women who don’t have biological children and it’s fair to say it didn’t end well for him, it didn’t end well at all.

But that hasn’t stopped Trump’s former press secretary and Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders – you remember – sneering at Kamala Harris for not having children of her own (she does, in fact, have two step children)/

This is what Sanders had to say to Republican devotees at a Trump town hall.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders follows in Vance's footsteps and hits VP Harris for not having biological children. Disgusting. "So, my kids keep me humble. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn't have anything keeping her humble."pic.twitter.com/CYx32g7l2M — Kelsie Taggart (@kelsientaggart) September 17, 2024

And it got no end of totally on-point responses …

Sarah Huckabee Sanders does not behave is if she's especially humble. Boasting & being competitive about being humble is not humility. — Bruce Wilson (@brucewilson) September 17, 2024

Nothing says "humility" like claiming that God prefers you to someone else. — Kurtis Seaboldt (@KSeaboldt) September 18, 2024

This is so rude and awful. I can't imagine mocking a woman for her lack of children… or why the GOP thinks this is a good idea. https://t.co/rm84DjmY7u — Nancy French (@NancyAFrench) September 18, 2024

Forces women to have babies. Tells women to put babies up for adoption. Mocks women who haven’t had biological children who have adopted children. — angry buni (@theangriestbuni) September 18, 2024

When you have to tell people you’re humble, you’re definitely not humble. — Unsupervised Troublemaker (@Spilled_Over) September 18, 2024

I guess Republicans just can’t figure out that demeaning women without biological children is a losing issue. https://t.co/AjWCzmascB — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 17, 2024

Step children are just as important as biological children, f*ck off Huckabeast. — BRT (@BioRecTech) September 18, 2024

But we reckon this one said it best.

Children make you humble? Trump has 5 children…that we know of.

Musk has even more…9 or 10, in that vicinity.

Yup, they’re the epitome of humility. https://t.co/o8ZGtWXKNU — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) September 18, 2024

No more questions, your honour.

To conclude …

I'll say this: at this point this isn't some savvy political calculation: they genuinely, as an ideological matter, have contempt for people without children. https://t.co/QOGYOX2bSn — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 17, 2024

