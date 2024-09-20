US takedowns

The glorious takedown of this anti-abortionist is a supremely satisfying 32 seconds

John Plunkett. Updated September 20th, 2024

Here’s a moment that deserves a place in the ‘gotcha’ hall of fame, an interview with American political conservative commentator and Turning Point USA founder, Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was debating abortion with comedian and TV presenter Ben Gleib when this happened and it’s just gone viral on Twitter for reasons which will become obvious.

The exchange is from a little while ago but that didn’t stop it going into orbit all over again.

Not everyone appreciated it.

To conclude …

Source @SomaKazima