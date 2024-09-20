The glorious takedown of this anti-abortionist is a supremely satisfying 32 seconds

US takedowns

Here’s a moment that deserves a place in the ‘gotcha’ hall of fame, an interview with American political conservative commentator and Turning Point USA founder, Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was debating abortion with comedian and TV presenter Ben Gleib when this happened and it’s just gone viral on Twitter for reasons which will become obvious.

The exchange is from a little while ago but that didn’t stop it going into orbit all over again.

“someone’s got human babies in that aquarium” — (@heyyitsjanea) September 19, 2024

Charlie Kirk never ceases to amaze me with his profound level of ignorance, while remaining confident in his words. what a dumbass — a professional baker for dogs (@couchresin) September 19, 2024

Watching Charlie Kirk getting nuked from orbit at my desk while drinking my coffee is the perfect way to start a Thursday. I salute you sir. — The Capricorn Coordinator (@Sickshoota) September 19, 2024

Conservatives are too dumb to know they’re dumb — Elyon113 (@prez_sam4) September 19, 2024

Not everyone appreciated it.

I mean at first glance you’d think it’s a fetus since the topic is of such. Not the dig ya think it is — Turd Ferguson (@Donn_Julio_) September 19, 2024

You’re just stupid too ♥️ — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) September 19, 2024

To conclude …

If you ever wonder why conservatives won’t debate anyone more experienced than a squeaky college freshman with no camera experience, it’s because they get fucking owned whenever they do. https://t.co/FAX8TBmaR1 — dead domain (@DomainDead) September 20, 2024

