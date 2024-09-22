News boris johnson

Boris Johnson’s attempt to use Bridget Jones as an argument against working from home went spectacularly wrong

Poke Staff. Updated September 22nd, 2024

Boris Johnson’s Diary.

“Saturday 20 September.

Food consumed today.

Fortnum & Mason’s Burlington hamper. (No clue who paid for it, but hoc nihil ad me pertinet.)
Frank’s breakfast leftovers – possibly lobster thermidor. He’d already chewed it a bit.

Work done.

Wrote a thing for the DM. Money for old rope – only took 20 minutes.”

Here’s his post about that thing for the DM (Daily Mail). The article is behind a paywall, so we know nothing about the rest of his pearls of wisdom.

WFH may be OK for the older generation, but for the Bridget Joneses of today it's a sham and a snare - and they'll never meet their Mr Darcy

Now, we don’t know whether you’ve watched or read Bridget Jones’s Diary, but we’d put money on Boris Johnson not having done either of those things. These responses explain why.

