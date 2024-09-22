Boris Johnson’s attempt to use Bridget Jones as an argument against working from home went spectacularly wrong

News boris johnson

Boris Johnson’s Diary.

“Saturday 20 September. Food consumed today. Fortnum & Mason’s Burlington hamper. (No clue who paid for it, but hoc nihil ad me pertinet.)

Frank’s breakfast leftovers – possibly lobster thermidor. He’d already chewed it a bit. Work done. Wrote a thing for the DM. Money for old rope – only took 20 minutes.”

Here’s his post about that thing for the DM (Daily Mail). The article is behind a paywall, so we know nothing about the rest of his pearls of wisdom.

Now, we don’t know whether you’ve watched or read Bridget Jones’s Diary, but we’d put money on Boris Johnson not having done either of those things. These responses explain why.

1.

Bridget Jones was sexually harassed at both of her workplaces in the movie https://t.co/oMRRkNvDRr — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) September 21, 2024

2.

it’s ok to admit you’ve never seen the film https://t.co/TrATCw7adk — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) September 21, 2024

3.

Mr Darcy is not in our offices.

Kyle who is off with the ladz for a massive one at the weekend and 60 year old Bob from finance who collects tin cans are in our offices. https://t.co/g1N5c29SwG — Dr Emily Garside (@EmiGarside) September 21, 2024

4.

Possibly the last man on Earth who should be giving advice on office romances is Boris Johnson https://t.co/iE14W8QVov — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) September 21, 2024

5.

the bridget joneses of today? it is 2024 not 1997. the world is very different now grandpa. — รℓσαɳε ℓყรɓεƭɦ ️‍ (@SloaneFragment) September 21, 2024

6.

"I think women should be in the workplace so they can meet their Mr Darcy" https://t.co/Z1TgjuHE6Q pic.twitter.com/4QNHfXtilt — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) September 21, 2024

7.

hard to overstate how much of the opposition to WFH is from men who want to perv on women at work https://t.co/q8HnOhnD3X — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) September 21, 2024

8.

I too would struggle to write a book on Shakespeare if I'd failed to grasp the plot of Bridget Jones's Diary. https://t.co/JwcPHqpnRA — The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) September 22, 2024

9.

Have worked from home for about 15 years and am engaged to someone who was working from home when we met. https://t.co/fAjLR8G4rb — Lee Hurley (@HLeeHurley) September 21, 2024

10.