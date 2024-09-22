“What’s an ostentatious display of wealth in Britain these days?” – 19 signs of the cash being flashed

Twitter Very British Problems

For many, possibly even most, money is at least a little tight these days, and – if the new chancellor of the UK is to be believed – it’s going to get tighter.

It’s become more necessary to rein in the spending, and we’re all grateful for any savings we can make on the shopping, but VeryBritishProblems spotted someone bucking the frugality trend.

What’s an ostentatious display of wealth in Britain these days? I recently saw someone use two sheets of kitchen roll to blow their nose. — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) September 20, 2024

These suggestions passed the sniff test. How ostentatious have you been recently?

1.

Buying their family Domino’s without using any discounts — Sandford Police (@Sandford_Police) September 20, 2024

2.

Putting the BIG light on — Lily Black (@lilybla91815284) September 20, 2024

3.

One teabag per cup — Basket of Cats (@Basket_of_Cats) September 20, 2024

4.

A bottle of olive oil in the shopping basket — CrabbitWitch Reality Enjoyer (@CrabbitW) September 20, 2024

5.

Filling up with super unleaded, driving into the London Congestion Charging Zone in a non ULEZ car and parking on a meter. — Kevin O'Leary (@KevinOLeary123) September 20, 2024

6.

Andrex Mega toilet rolls. — Ann Wallett (@AnnWallett9) September 20, 2024

7.

Having a Charlie Bigham's ready meal for tea. — Dylan (@dylan6roberts) September 20, 2024

8.

Rejecting the free item on a "buy one, get one free" offer because they don’t want two. — Robert Vines (@robertvinesx) September 20, 2024

9.

Getting married and inviting more than 4 people — Andrew (12/Mar/08) (@MRAJPalmer) September 20, 2024

10.