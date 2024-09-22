Twitter Very British Problems

“What’s an ostentatious display of wealth in Britain these days?” – 19 signs of the cash being flashed

Poke Staff. Updated September 22nd, 2024

For many, possibly even most, money is at least a little tight these days, and – if the new chancellor of the UK is to be believed – it’s going to get tighter.

It’s become more necessary to rein in the spending, and we’re all grateful for any savings we can make on the shopping, but VeryBritishProblems spotted someone bucking the frugality trend.

These suggestions passed the sniff test. How ostentatious have you been recently?

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2