JD Vance was clucking on about how Kamala Harris had pushed up inflation and it was a n-eggs-t level self own

US JD Vance self-owns US elections

Donald Trump’s vice presidential running mate JD Vance went supermarket shopping to illustrate how vice president Kamala Harris had pushed up prices during Joe Biden’s time in office.

Specifically, how the price of eggs had gone up from $1.50 to $4 – $4! – and it was all Harris’s fault, obviously, in the video shared by this Trump campaign account.

.@JDVance: "Eggs when Kamala Harris took office, were short of a $1.50 a dozen. Now, a dozen eggs will cost you around $4 thanks to Kamala Harris' inflationary policies — It's because she cast the deciding vote on the Inflation Explosion Act." pic.twitter.com/auUMr2zmUT — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 21, 2024

Unfortunately for Vance – but fortunately for the truth – youu didn’t have to zoom in very far to fact check what Vance was claiming. And there was no shortage of people only too happy to do so.

First of all, this.

He also can't count either since he's holding what looks to be a package of more than two dozen eggs. The lies just keep coming. — ❤️‍ A To The Z ❤️‍ (@A_tothe_Z_Amber) September 22, 2024

AND he is holding 2 dozen! — Billie Nelson (@Mamabenergy2) September 22, 2024

He's holding 2 dozen and says it $4 ‍♂️ — d0n77ru57 (@d0n77ru57) September 22, 2024

But most of all this.

Uh…. Maybe take the price tags down behind you pic.twitter.com/SU0N6XvTNt — Jennifer Jenkins Brevard (@JenkinsBrevard) September 22, 2024

Even in their own damn photo, it shows JD Vance is lying about the price of eggs. pic.twitter.com/d3gqbtqkqL — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 22, 2024

Zoom & enhance… those eggs are $2.99 sir pic.twitter.com/hiw7DLRcrB — sam (@sam_d_1995) September 22, 2024

Beyond a yolk. Am I right?

Oh, and also this.

To conclude …

Is Vance really this stupid? It's like he's secretly working for the Dems at this point. https://t.co/XQZyRfuwW3 — Tycho Brahe's Nose (@SBrahe) September 23, 2024

