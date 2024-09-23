US JD Vance self-owns US elections

JD Vance was clucking on about how Kamala Harris had pushed up inflation and it was a n-eggs-t level self own

John Plunkett. Updated September 23rd, 2024

Donald Trump’s vice presidential running mate JD Vance went supermarket shopping to illustrate how vice president Kamala Harris had pushed up prices during Joe Biden’s time in office.

Specifically, how the price of eggs had gone up from $1.50 to $4 – $4! – and it was all Harris’s fault, obviously, in the video shared by this Trump campaign account.

Unfortunately for Vance – but fortunately for the truth – youu didn’t have to zoom in very far to fact check what Vance was claiming. And there was no shortage of people only too happy to do so.

First of all, this.

But most of all this.

Beyond a yolk. Am I right?

Oh, and also this.

To conclude …

